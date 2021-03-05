These Glass Meal-Prep Cups from Williams Sonoma Are Perfect for Soups, Smoothies and Salads

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The reusable, lidded containers are stunning, sustainable and start at just $4 each.

Meal prep can be described in many accurate ways: efficient, affordable, nutritious, handy...but rarely do we think of "meal prep" and think "ooh la la, tres chic!"

That all changes now, thanks to the designers at Williams Sonoma, who just launched a line of smart and stylish Working Glasses that one reviewer raves, "are wonderful for storing condiments like olive salad and small batches of chutneys. I like the fact that they are clear good-quality glass, so easy to locate in the refrigerator and no need to open every lid to see what is inside."

Working Glasses with Lids, Set of 4 $15.95 SHOP IT Williams Sonoma

Plus, you can use them to blend up one of the pretty and pretty delicious smoothie recipe combos they recently recommended on Instagram:

"Save this for future smoothie prep. 8️ colorful combos made in @vitamix and stored in our favorite reusable containers," the brand explains. In case you can't quite read 'em all...

Cocoa Peanut Butter: Almond milk, cocoa powder, peanut butter, banana Kale Cucumber Apple: Grapes, citrus, cucumber, apple, kale, romaine parsley Pineapple Mango: Mango, pineapple, orange juice Berry Yogurt: Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, Greek yogurt, almond milk Banana Pineapple: Banana, pineapple, coconut water Tropical Berry: Strawberries, raspberries, mango, orange juice Banana Peanut Butter: Banana, peanut butter, skim milk, honey Blueberry Yogurt: Blueberries, yogurt, skim milk, banana

"Just saw this and immediately went downstairs to make a #1. so good! love my @vitamix and need to look into those containers," one Instagrammer chimed in via the comments.