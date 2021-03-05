These Glass Meal-Prep Cups from Williams Sonoma Are Perfect for Soups, Smoothies and Salads
The reusable, lidded containers are stunning, sustainable and start at just $4 each.
Meal prep can be described in many accurate ways: efficient, affordable, nutritious, handy...but rarely do we think of "meal prep" and think "ooh la la, tres chic!"
That all changes now, thanks to the designers at Williams Sonoma, who just launched a line of smart and stylish Working Glasses that one reviewer raves, "are wonderful for storing condiments like olive salad and small batches of chutneys. I like the fact that they are clear good-quality glass, so easy to locate in the refrigerator and no need to open every lid to see what is inside."
Plus, you can use them to blend up one of the pretty and pretty delicious smoothie recipe combos they recently recommended on Instagram:
"Save this for future smoothie prep. 8️ colorful combos made in @vitamix and stored in our favorite reusable containers," the brand explains. In case you can't quite read 'em all...
- Cocoa Peanut Butter: Almond milk, cocoa powder, peanut butter, banana
- Kale Cucumber Apple: Grapes, citrus, cucumber, apple, kale, romaine parsley
- Pineapple Mango: Mango, pineapple, orange juice
- Berry Yogurt: Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, Greek yogurt, almond milk
- Banana Pineapple: Banana, pineapple, coconut water
- Tropical Berry: Strawberries, raspberries, mango, orange juice
- Banana Peanut Butter: Banana, peanut butter, skim milk, honey
- Blueberry Yogurt: Blueberries, yogurt, skim milk, banana
"Just saw this and immediately went downstairs to make a #1. so good! love my @vitamix and need to look into those containers," one Instagrammer chimed in via the comments.
The Working Glasses are microwavable and dishwasher-safe, made with thermal shock resistant glass and BPA-free lids and are available in three sizes: $15.95 for four, 14-ounce cups and lids, $19.95 for four, 21-ounce cups and lids or $24.95 for four, 24-ounce cups and lids.
In addition to smoothies, we plan to use these convenient cups for meal-prep recipes like Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats, Spicy Ramen Cup of Noodles, Classic Cobb Mason Jar Salad and this Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce.
Ready to become a prep star—or upgrade your prep prowess? Grab a set (or a few) of these Working Glasses and join us for 30 days of healthy meal prep.