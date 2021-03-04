I’ve Been Using These 2 Products to Look Way More Glowy and Alive on Zoom Calls

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.

Fun fact: There was a time when I wanted to go to med school to become a cosmetic dermatologist. Turns out, it's not enough to just be obsessed with skin care—you also have to be pretty good at math and chemistry (since I'm an editor, you've probably guessed that these are not my strong suits). But even though I never made it as a dermatologist, I'm still incredibly discerning about the products I put on my skin.

When Dr. Hauschka offered to send me some skin care products to try out, I was a little hesitant. I've worked hard to find skin care products that actually work for me and now I'm pretty committed to them. In fact, I've been married to some of my skin care products longer than I have to my husband. But once I heard a little bit more about the brand, I was intrigued.

For starters, Dr. Hauschka is a 100% certified natural beauty brand. While "natural" is a common buzzword used in the beauty industry, this company actually practices what they preach. For example, 80% of their plant-based products are derived from sustainable organic or biodynamic farming practices. They also promote biodiversity in their gardens (read: they let critters live and don't use any pesticides on the plants that go into their products). Additionally, Dr. Hauschka's packaging is eco-friendly and recyclable, and the ingredients are completely biodegradable.

After hearing about this brand's impressive commitments to sustainability, I had to give it a try. For the last few weeks, I've been using their full lineup. While all of the products are amazing and I feel good about using them, there are two that definitely stood out to me: the Revitalizing Day Cream and Bronzing Tint.

Dr. Hauschka Revitalizing Day Cream $60 ( $75 save 20% ) SHOP IT

Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronzing Tint $29 SHOP IT

I didn't have high hopes for Dr. Hauschka's day cream since it's super light and my dry skin usually needs a slathering of heavy creams to get the job done. But it pleasantly surprised me when just two pumps made my flaky skin smooth and supple. It uses sweet almond, olive fruit and jojoba oils to nourish skin without making it feel oily.

I started mixing one pump of the bronzing tint in with the day cream and I absolutely love the way it makes my skin look and feel. The combo of the two products makes my complexion glowy and subtly bronzed, like I just got back from vacation (and I love that it doesn't turn my face orange). The combination of these two products has become my go-to for when I don't want to wear makeup, but I want to feel a little more put together. It's perfect for Zoom meetings, FaceTime calls with friends and all of the other virtual activities we're doing lately.

Not sold yet? Here's one more thing to love: Dr. Hauschka also has a Giving Garden loyalty program that uses dollars from every sale to partner with food banks in the U.S. and help underserved communities access fresh food. So you'll not only feel good, but you'll be doing good too.