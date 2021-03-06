ThePrep: The Easiest 3-Ingredient Dinners You'll Ever Make

Not counting basics we all have in our kitchen, like olive oil, salt and pepper, three ingredients are all you need to get this week's delicious dinners on the table.

When you have the right ingredients, it doesn't take much to make a tasty meal, and these easy three-ingredient dinners (not counting basics like oil, salt and pepper) prove just that. These simple dinners use key ingredients, like pre-prepped veggies, ready-to-use proteins and flavorful sauces, in creative ways to deliver a week of really delicious, balanced dinners. And with such an effortless approach, you can get these dinners on the table in no time—sounds like a weeknight winner to me!

Your Meal Plan

Get ready because Sunday's Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli will become your family's new favorite! Mozzarella and Parmesan are the first types of cheese I typically think to add to pasta but creamy goat cheese takes things to a whole other level. I love that I can add even more flavor by simply going with an herbed goat cheese and can change up the veggies or pasta shape for endless takes on this easy dinner. Tuesday's Chicken Caesar Flatbread is also a crowd-pleaser as it combines two favorites—pizza and chicken Caesar salad. "Pizz'alads" were a trend back when I first started working at EatingWell and while it didn't stick for everyone, I for one love the combo.

This week of easy three-ingredient dinners is capped off with Friday's Black Bean Fajita Skillet This Tex-Mex bowl is a regular in my house, and while three ingredients are all you need to create this dinner—black beans, Southwest seasoning and pre-prepped fajita veggies—there are a number of yummy toppings you can add from there. Think cheese, avocado, sour cream and more.

Big-Batch Lunch

Tuna salad has been my go-to lunch lately. It's super easy to make, satisfying and great in a pinch. Plus, there are so many easy ways to jazz up a tuna salad! This Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad packs in the veggies by adding bell peppers, carrots, celery and plenty of herbs to the mix and gets yummy flavor from a simple dressing. If I'm making this ahead of time, I like to prep the dressing and salad separately and then mix together just what I need when I'm ready to eat.

Get the Recipe: Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad

Treat Yourself

I've been going a little crazy with the sweets lately, so this week I'm going to make myself a treat that skips the added sugar but still has some natural sweetness to satisfy my craving. Enter these No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies, which are made with naturally sweet bananas and dates.