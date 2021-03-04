This TikTok Hack Will Let You Grow Basil From What You Buy at the Store

I love buying fresh herbs, but a package from the store can be expensive. Plus, there's usually so many herbs that it can be hard to use them all before they go bad (learn how to store herbs properly to maximize their lifespan). Luckily, I recently discovered Junglecae and their Tiktok hack for propagating pre-packaged basil that will help me have an endless supply of the herb for free.

Here's how it works: start with gathering your supplies. You'll need a sharp pair of scissors, a small pot, some soil and a package of basil from the grocery store. Choose a piece of basil with a long stem, ideally with multiple sets of leaves. Cut it in half, leaving a set of leaves attached at the top. Fill a glass with water and place the cut side into the water and set it where it will get ample sunshine. In about three to four weeks, your basil should have grown roots (plants are pretty magical, right?). Plant your rooted basil in a small pot and watch it grow.

To help your basil flourish, here are some tips to keep in mind. Basil likes a moderate climate, with temps hovering around 60 degrees during the day and 40 to 50 degrees at night. It thrives in as much sun as you can give it. Keep the soil moist, but don't overwater. Let it dry out about an inch deep before watering it again. And instead of picking the leaves off, pick the side branches where they meet the main stem. This will help your basil continue to grow. Also be sure to pinch off the tops before they flower, which can stop the growth of your plant.