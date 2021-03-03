Bobby Flay’s Pantry Must-Haves Are So Relatable
You have to see his spice section! 😍
As a chef—and Iron Chef, in fact—restaurateur and cookbook author, Bobby Flay has been welcoming us into his TV kitchen on Food Network for decades. Now, he's inviting us into his actual kitchen and giving us a sneak peek of what and how he cooks when he's off the clock.
"Earlier this year, @misfitsmarket asked their followers to send in some questions for me to answer. One of them: What are my 5 pantry staples? Here's my answer," @bobbyflay says in the caption for the IGTV video.
Flay joined the "ugly produce" food waste-reducing subscription box brand Misfits Market as the chef-in-residence in October 2020.
"Five would not be enough, but I'll give you a couple of ideas," Flay says as he stands in his walk-in pantry...and proceeds to give us a lot more ideas than "a couple." (And we're grateful for all the tips and sneak peeks!)
He swaps containers for many of his spices and baking staples, but for all the products in cans and jars we could spot the labels, we're linking them here so you can channel your inner Food Network star.
- Extra virgin olive oil, which he uses to finish a dish
- Canola oil, which Flay uses for cooking
- Canned whole peeled tomatoes (Flay stocks these Cento Organic Whole Peeled Tomatoes; $40 for 12, 28-ounce cans, amazon.com)
- Calabrian chilis (He has TuttoCalabria Sliced Calabrian Chili Peppers; $11.40 for 10 ounces, amazon.com)
- Piquillo peppers
- Spanish paprika
- A variety of mustards (We spied French's Classic Yellow Squeeze Bottle Mustard; $19.40 for six 14-ounce bottles, amazon.com)
- Capers
- Ketchup (Heinz Tomato Ketchup; $12 for six, 20-ounce bottles, amazon.com, is tucked right in the front of the condiments shelf)
- Worcestershire sauce
- Hot sauce
- Long grain rice
- Arborio rice
- Polenta
- A variety of flours
- Classic bread crumbs
- Panko bread crumbs (You can snag two, 25-ounce canisters for $13.85 on amazon.com)
- A mix of pasta shapes
- Rice wine vinegar
- Soy sauce
- Sesame oil
- Fish sauce
- Coconut milk
- Canned chickpeas
- Black beans
- Ground chile de arbol
"Can I have your pantry lol. Love it ❤️," one fan commented on the video. Once you take a peek, we think you'll agree!
If you're interested in a deep dive of the spices Flay swears by to perk up his meal, check out this bonus 5-minute Instagram video.