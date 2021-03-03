Seitan Is the Latest TikTok Trend—and It Requires Just Two Ingredients

TikTok has an endless stream of food videos, and there's a video for every palate. Whether you're craving something sweet like these baked oats or something savory like this baked feta pasta, it's easy to find delicious recipes. And the latest trend will have vegans rushing to their kitchens to make seitan.

Although seitan has been around for centuries in Chinese and Japanese cooking, it recently caught my attention thanks to a TikTok from George Lee, a 19-year-old Taiwanese vegan chef. Seitan, which is sometimes referred to as "wheat meat," is a plant-based protein made from flour and water. Because of its simple ingredients, seitan can easily absorb other flavors of a dish, making it an extremely versatile option. Seitan can be used in place of meat in recipes for stir-fries and more.