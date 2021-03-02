The #1 Item That Inspires Drew Barrymore to Drink More Water

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 11 million results that surface when you Google "hacks for drinking more water" make it clear that many humans struggle with staying well hydrated.

Among those results, you'll discover some "interesting" advice, including "make your food uber-spicy so you need to cool off with water" and "make a bet using stickK and pay up to a charity you hate if you don't hit your quota." There are some very legit reasons to drink enough water, but all those ideas leave us wondering, "Are we overcomplicating things?"

According to Drew Barrymore, the solution might be as simple as keeping a pretty pitcher within the line of sight. Last week as part of her "Drew's Little Yellow Book" series—during the talk show host/actress/cookbook collector showcases what to read, eat, wear, watch, experience and more—she showed off a product that made her eyes bug out because it was so stunning.

"I was like, 'what is this?! This is so pretty!'" Barrymore recalls of her first meeting with a Soma Water Filtration Pitcher (buy it: $29.99, amazon.com).

Her pal comedian Ross Matthews chimed in to say, "I am obsessed with the wood against the white. Do you guys see this? This is like the most beautiful water filter I've ever seen!"

Each filter lasts 2 months, and you can either refill a la carte or go automatic. Barrymore went on to explain that on drinksoma.com, you can subscribe to receive a years-worth of filter deliveries that arrive right on your doorstep for just $55 to keep your drink free of chlorine, zinc, copper and more minerals, and icky smells or flavors.

"Everyone says that drinking water is the key to health," Barrymore says, so she suggests leaving this pitcher out on the counter to remind you to refill throughout the day. Barrymore has said that she likes to "jump start" her day with a big glass of lemon-infused water (here's what else she eats in a day, ICYWW).