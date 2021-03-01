Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's basically like eating cake for breakfast. 🤩Here are three tasty variations to try at home.

These Baked Oats on TikTok Taste Like Dessert, but Are Actually Super Healthy

Avocado toast and eggs. Oats. Yogurt parfait. Repeat. If that sounds familiar or you're bored by your usual breakfast routine, we've got some great news: You can absolutely eat cake for breakfast. That's essentially what the latest TikTok food trend, baked oats, are at their core—a higher-fiber, lower sugar, totally-appropriate-for-breakfast take on cake.

With more than 262 million views and counting (!), recipe how-tos for #bakedoats are taking over TikTok and inspiring us to mix things up for breakfast this week.

There are countless recipes for baked oatmeal on TikTok, but the uniting principles are that baked oats:

Are made with—you guessed it!—some oats. Are mixed in a blender, often a smoothie-sized one (like this Magic Bullet Small Blender; $38.69 on Amazon) since these recipes make one serving. Are baked in a ramekin or small casserole dish until cake-like in consistency.

We love how customizable the baked oats concept is, plus that it's built around oats, which are EatingWell staff dietitians' pick for #1 breakfast food. Seriously, check out all the proven health benefits of oats!

3 Ways to Make TikTok Baked Oats

Stock up on plenty of oats (such as Bob's Red Mill Organic Old-Fashioned Oats Rolled; $8.98 for 16 ounces on Amazon) and hit the kitchen to try one or all of these three brilliant baked oats recipes that are trending on TikTok. We've never been this excited for our alarms to ring tomorrow.

Birthday Cake Baked Oats

@goldenthekitchen adds sprinkles so you can start the day in a celebratory mood. Watch the TikTok how-to here.

Ingredients

½ cup oats

1 egg

½ cup cottage cheese

¼ cup almond milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon vanilla Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon rainbow sprinkles

Directions

Blend the oats, egg, cottage cheese, milk and vanilla, then pour into an oven-safe baking dish coated in nonstick spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Spread the top with Greek yogurt for "frosting," and garnish with sprinkles.

Blueberry Muffin Baked Oats

@amberkhealth mashes up this TikTok trend with a timeless brunch menu favorite: blueberry muffins. Watch the TikTok how-to here.

Ingredients

½ cup oats

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ scoop vanilla protein powder (optional)

½ cup almond milk

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Splash of vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon peanut butter, warmed in the microwave until it reaches a drizzly consistency

Directions

Blend the oats, baking powder, protein powder, milk, maple syrup, vanilla and salt, then stir in the berries. Pour into an oven-safe baking dish coated in nonstick spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Top with a drizzle of peanut butter.

Carrot Cake Baked Oats

@lahbco takes the cake comparison literally and shares a baked oats recipe that tastes like one of the best spring desserts. "Legendary" is how he describes this dish. Watch the TikTok how-to here.

Instructions

Cake

½ cup rolled oats

½ tablespoon flax meal

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 scoop protein powder (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ carrot, shredded

⅔ cup oat milk

Dash of salt

Optional: Walnuts and/or raisins, to taste

Topping

1 tablespoon cream cheese

1 teaspoon powdered sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions