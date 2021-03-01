3 New Menu Items Are Coming to Starbucks—Including an Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

It's the beginning of March and, for many, that signifies the start of spring and the tapering off of winter. The warmer weather leaves many of us (myself included) craving crisp, bright flavors. That being said, the longer days leave me in need of more caffeine, too. In perfect timing, Starbucks just released these three new menu items so you can ring in spring deliciously—and they all happen to be plant-based. Eating a more plant-based diet can help keep your heart healthy, boost weight loss and lower chronic disease risk.

3 New Plant-Based Spring Menu Items Coming to Starbucks

These three menu items are all vegan- and vegetarian-friendly, plus they will help you get through an afternoon slump.

1. Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Image zoom Credit: Starbucks

Starbucks is bringing Oatly Oatmilk to their stores, meaning you can now add this oatmilk to drinks and also there will be ample new tasty menu items featuring the plant-based milk. The Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is a delicious and light cold coffee drink so you can wake up and stay cool. Espresso, brown sugar and cinnamon are shaken together, then topped with oatmilk and ice. One grande-sized drink boasts 120 calories, 3 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbs (13 grams of sugar), 2 grams of protein and 255mg of caffeine.

2. Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso

Image zoom Credit: Starbucks

The Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso is another one of the show-stopping new menu items coming to Starbucks this spring. Espresso, cocoa and notes of malt are shaken together, topped with almondmilk and served over ice. This delectable hand-shaken drink contains 110 calories, 3 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbs (16 grams of sugar), 2 grams of protein and 255mg of caffeine per grande-sized serving.

3. Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box

Image zoom Credit: Starbucks

Cure your lunchtime hunger with Starbucks' new Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box. Each box includes chickpea bites, snap peas, mini carrots, dried cranberries & nut mix and an avocado spread. It is a tasty, balanced meal box that is great for when you are on the go. Each box contains 560 calories, 37 grams of fat, 43 grams of carbohydrates (7 grams of sugar, 13 grams of fiber) and 15 grams of protein for a filling, plant-based meal.