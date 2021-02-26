This $19 Amazon Tool Will Help You Make Healthier Reese’s Eggs at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the true highlights of every Easter basket is the Reese's Egg. We know they're not exactly healthy, but they're actually one of the lower-sugar Easter candies and one of our favorite seasonal treats. And have you ever noticed that they taste a bit different from other Reese's products? Since the items included on the ingredient list are pretty identical among them all, our friends at Better Homes & Gardens did a non-scientific test to try to figure out why. It all comes down to the ratio of nut butter to chocolate; in fact, if you look at the order of the ingredients, sometimes the chocolate jumps to the top ahead of peanuts, which come first on the list as the most-used ingredient in the eggs and trees.

There are definitely plenty of people who enjoy the classic cups, minis or even the new "Reese's Thins" that really max out the chocolate to peanut butter ratio, but we tend to enjoy the trees, eggs and "fluffier" holiday shapes even more. Maybe it's the limited-time offer of it all, or perhaps it's nostalgia from childhood. Either way, each spring—okay, often on our first supermarket trip after February 15 when stores swap out Valentine's Day for Easter candy—we find ourselves adding at least one bag of Reese's Eggs.

Sure, I could buy them in a supersized bag (we found a 60-pack bag for $21 on Amazon). But after making these DIY hot cocoa bombs all winter, I was feeling inspired to try my hand at homemade Reese's-inspired eggs. That way I can customize the ratios and control the quality of ingredients (and even make a gluten-free and dairy-free version for my friends who need it!).

To make this possible, I went on a hunt for a candy egg mold. Many are already sold out online, but I discovered one that's available, adorable and can be added immediately to cart to make 24 small eggs or 12 large ones (by putting two halves together).

Easter Egg Shaped Silicone Cake Mold $18.99 ( $19.99 save 5% ) SHOP IT Amazon

For the recipe, I'm planning to fall back on my go-to homemade nut butter cup recipe that I usually create in cupcake liners set inside mini muffin tin cups.

In a medium bowl, mix 1 cup creamy nut butter (not all-natural, unless it's no-stir, as this can get too gloopy), 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup, 1 tablespoon coconut flour and 1 to 2 tablespoons powdered sugar (depending on your desired consistency and sweetness level) for the filling. Pop this into the freezer to help it firm up a bit as you prep the coating. I use my Mom's method of microwaving at 50% power for 30- to 45-second intervals until fully melted, which we've both found to be pretty foolproof in our decades of collective testing. To make the chocolate even glossier and melt even better, I tweaked Mom's strategy just a little by adding a scoop of fat: Combine 1 tablespoon of coconut oil with 2 cups of dark chocolate chips (such as Guittard Extra Dark Chocolate Baking Chips; $3.69 for 11 ½ ounces, Target, or for a dairy-free option, opt for Enjoy Life Dark Chocolate Dairy Free Vegan Baking Morsels; $4.79 for 9 ounces, Target) and follow the same microwave melting strategy until you have a glossy chocolate drizzle. (Or for another option that doesn't involve fussing with a double boiler, try this TikTok chocolate-melting hack to melt your chocolate.) Line each egg well with a generous coating of melted chocolate, lifting and swirling the tray as needed to cover from edge to edge evenly. Place molds in the freezer to solidify for about 30 minutes. Fill each chocolate egg half with a scoop of the nut butter mixture, then carefully press each half out. Position two similarly shaped halves together and seal the edge with some additional melted chocolate. (I'm planning to reserve ⅔ cup of chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon of coconut oil to melt down and use here.) Place the finished cups in the refrigerator to firm up one final time.