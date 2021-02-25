4 Things I’m Buying Myself to Get a Little Healthier This Spring

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.

A few weeks ago, I talked about what I bought to get healthier in the new year. Since then, I've worked out regularly, drank a lot more water and have been much better about meal-prepping my lunches. I feel like I'm in a much better place, health-wise, than I was around the holidays, and I'm going to try to take it a step further this spring.

4 Things I’m Doing to Get Healthier This Spring

Healthier Creamer

I drink at least two coffee drinks each day, and most of the time I make coffee or cappuccinos with my Nespresso machine (btw, I love mine and it's worth every single penny. You can snag one from Williams Sonoma for $250). While there's nothing wrong with using a little half and half or flavored coffee creamer, I wanted to switch to a plant-based creamer to cut back on some of the calories, sugar and additives. I've recently been using this Oats n' Creme Mooala creamer (buy it: $15 for four packs on Amazon), and it's seriously delicious. It has no added sugar and only 10 calories in a 1-tablespoon serving, but still makes your coffee taste creamy and rich. Plus, it froths like a dream if you're making espresso drinks.

An Air Purifier

I suffer from the worst allergies. I'm pretty much allergic to everything outside, plus dust and dander. It seems like no matter how clean I keep my home or how many allergy pills I pop, I still get watery eyes, sniffles, nosebleeds, fatigue and more. So this year, I decided to finally invest in a high-quality HEPA air purifier for my bedroom. This one from Westinghouse has different settings that range from turbo (the highest setting) to eco (which is quiet enough to run while you're sleeping). Even though spring, AKA my peak allergy time, is almost here, my symptoms have definitely gotten better. (Buy it: $299 on Amazon)

Healthier Booze

Warmer weather brings fun things like barbecues, picnics and soaking up the sun in your backyard. I'm not a big beer drinker (and that's the only alcohol my husband drinks), so if we're enjoying a drink together I usually have to make a single-serving cocktail, open a bottle of wine by myself (not ideal) or opt for a White Claw. While there's nothing wrong with White Claws, I've recently found a few new favorite, healthy-ish, super-refreshing canned cocktails that are worth trying: First, there's Babe 100, a bubbly, 100-calorie wine in a can that actually tastes good. I'm also loving Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, which is a total throwback but with way less sugar than the OG. The Mango flavor is so refreshing and would be perfect by the pool (but FYI it does contain stevia). Lastly, I've been really into Volley, a tequila seltzer with juice (The grapefruit flavor is bomb and I love that there's no added sugar, flavors or weird additives.)

A Salad Dressing Shaker & Chopper

When it's cold outside, I don't eat enough vegetables. I tend to crave warm, cozy dishes like pasta and cookies, and while there's room for those things in a healthy diet, I know that I could do a better job of getting in my leafy greens each day. This is embarrassing to admit as an EatingWell editor, but I don't really make salads at home. In fact, the only salads I truly enjoy are the fancy, $15 chopped ones at restaurants. So, in an effort to replicate my favorite chopped salads at home, I'm going to buy this salad chopper and dressing shaker.