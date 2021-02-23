Ina Garten's Perfect PB&J Calls for 3 Very Specific Ingredients

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

To toast or not to toast the bread? That is apparently a BIG question with a lot of the Food Network star's fans.

Speaking of those dates, Garten shared on Instagram one of their favorite ways to share time lately: "Lunch date!" she captioned the photo of a classic and crave-worthy PB&J sandwich, with the hashtag "#simplepleasures."

Before a little road trip, Garten packed herself and Jeffrey sandwiches. The duo drove to a nearby beach and enjoyed their lunch picnic-style, overlooking the water from their warm car on a chilly weekend, all while listening to The New York Times "The Daily" podcast.

"I love how you make a pb j look like the best sandwich in the world," one fan said. And another, who happened to be bestselling cookbook author and blogger Gina Homolka of Skinnytaste, added, "I think I want this for dinner." (Same, Gina. Same.) Others seemed totally distracted by the toasted bread, which apparently Americans have very strong opinions about when used in a PB&J format.

We think it looks a downright delightful dose of nostalgia—toasted bread and all— and we love the mix of classic ingredients with one small upgrade.

Here's the three-ingredient formula for the best PB&J, according to Garten's responses to some inquiries about its construction:

Toasted Pepperidge Farm White Bread ($3.99, Target.com), a pro move to keep the spreads from soaking through the bread on the commute. (P.S. The brand was also a top pick in Julia Child's kitchen.) The OG, Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter ($2.59, Target.com). Eli Zabar's "amazing" raspberry jam ($25, EliZabar.com), which you can see peeking out behind the sandwich in the photo, and which Garten says is her "one indulgence" in the childhood-favorite recipe.