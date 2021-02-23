Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This AeroGarden Will Help You Green Up Your Space—and It’s Over $50 off Right Now

In many parts of the country, it's wise to wait until late spring to begin planting spring flowers, fresh herbs and other plants outdoors. (Check out this handy zip code-based guide to see when it's safe to dig.)

But you need not wait until then to start going green: One model of the popular indoor AeroGarden is 33% off on Amazon for a limited time. Order from the online retailer to save $50 and have the green thumb-promoting tool at your door before the weekend.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden $127.95 ( $149.95 save 15% ) SHOP IT Amazon

So what are you investing in, exactly? AeroGardens are essentially mini indoor garden plots that you can keep on a countertop (or the ground if you don't have pets or small kiddos) indoors. They grow hydroponically, or in water instead of soil, which means a less messy and quicker growing environment. An LED light system promotes growth even more, and it's essentially goof-proof for those of us who struggle to keep plants alive: the electronic control panel lights up when it's time to add plant food or water.

Our Senior Digital Editor Victoria swears by her 6-plant AeroGarden, and says she's saved so much money harvesting her own fresh parsley, thyme, basil, Thai basil, dill and mint from her indoor garden. (We can't be the only ones with a bad habit of buying one of those pricey packs of herbs in the produce department on nearly every shopping trip...only to watch some of them wilt before we can put them to good use in cocktail, dinner or salad recipes.)

Plus, it's handy for more than just herbs. Fans rave about its ability to act as a home for healthy lettuce leaves, flowers and more, even if you live in an apartment or a home with a small yard.

"I was skeptical at first, but the reviews were right—the plants grow quickly and take off. We have bought the grow your own and planted jalapeños, tomatillos, bell pepper, and lettuce. All sprouted within a week, and are doing great. I can't wait for them to bear fruit! I liked it so much I bought a second one," one Amazon purchaser said, alongside her five-star review.