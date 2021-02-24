Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Look to the stars to find out the best fruit, veggie or herb for your garden.

The Best Edible Plant to Grow for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Growing your own fresh herbs, fruit and veggies will not only upgrade your cooking game, but also save you money. And if you're looking to brighten up your home garden, you might want to look to the stars for guidance.

Of course, you can go with your palate preferences and plant ingredients you'd choose for recipes you whip up at home, but it's fun to step outside your comfort zone, too. There are a variety of herbs, fruits and veggies to explore and plant, all of which can add a pop of color and flavor to your meals. Plus, there are plenty of health benefits of gardening—including physical activity and stress relief.

If you're looking for some new inspo, this is what you should plant next, as suggested by Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care (Buy it: $24 on Amazon).

What to Plant in Your Garden, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: Garlic

Garlic is associated with Aries' planetary ruler, Mars. And just like Mars, garlic is a warrior that's known for its ability to fight off bacteria and viruses, Gailing says. So, plant garlic and use it in stir-fry dishes, veggie sides or pureed into a dip or dressing to add spunk to a bed of greens.

Taurus: Herbs

Gailing says, "As a practical sign connected to the earth, growing garden herbs—notably in their kitchen, where they can be easily accessible—is right up Taurus' alley." Taurus doesn't like to be boxed in and likes to connect with their own rhythm, so they should grow several different herbs. That way, they can choose whichever one they want to use for their meals.

Gemini: Rosemary

"Air sign Gemini has a strong mind and an intellectual bent," Gailing says. For ages, rosemary has been used to fortify concentration and enhance memory. So, use rosemary with your lemon-roasted chicken for that cognitive boost and delicious citrusy, herbal flavor.

Cancer: Winter Squash

With its comforting and creamy texture, winter squash is a soothing food for this sign that loves to feel comforted and nurtured. Plus, Gailing says, "It's traditionally thought to be ruled by the moon, the planetary ruler of Cancer." Enjoy squash in a salad with fresh cheese, like our Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Burrata.

Leo: Grapes

"Leos are ruled by the Sun, and grapes need plenty of sunshine to grow," Gailing says. "Plus, red and purple grapes are rich in resveratrol, a phytonutrient highly esteemed for the health of the heart, which is ruled by Leo," she adds. Use grapes in smoothies, juices, salads, fruit salads and more!

Virgo: Bitter Greens

Gailing says Eastern medicine notes that bitter flavors benefit the small intestine, which "are ruled by Virgo and as such, these digestion-aiding greens would be a great addition to a Virgo's diet and garden." Try them in our Indian-Style Mustard Greens & Kale with Toasted Naan or Massaged Mustard Greens Salad.

Libra: Berries

Berries of all kinds are ruled by Venus, the planet that's also associated with Libra. "While Libras love sweet things, their sign also rules blood sugar regulation," Gailing says. Berries are plenty sweet, but are also considered a low-glycemic index food and have plenty of fiber to balance blood sugar levels.

Scorpio: Carrots

Dark-colored veggies (think purple carrots, eggplant, purple bok choy and black tomatoes) are great for Scorpio. The reason? One of the things that Scorpio is well known for is its love of the dark. "Carrots are not only deep in color but they also grow underground—and Scorpios love plunging below the surface," Gailing says.

Sagittarius: Peas

Like peas, which need plenty of space to climb up a fence or trellis, people born under the sign of Sagittarius are generally very independent and are known as the "travelers" of the zodiac. Since peas are so versatile, you can use them in a variety of cuisines. Try them in our Three-Pea, Cashew & Tofu Stir-Fry or Italian Rice & Peas (Risi e Bisi).

Capricorn: Collard Greens

Gailing says, "These vegetables are not only sturdy and hardy like Capricorns, but they are really high in calcium and vitamin K, two nutrients that help promote the health of the bones, a part of the body ruled by Capricorn." Braise collard greens, or use them in a salad or as a wrap for a lower-carb sandwich.

Aquarius: Ground Cherries

"Aquarius is exotic and oftentimes a bit ahead of the curve, having an affinity for things that others haven't even yet heard of," she says. As such, ground cherries—which aren't common garden fare, yet are easy to grow—may be a good fit. With their interesting sweet-tart flavor, they make a refreshing addition to salsas, pies and salads.

Pisces: Watermelon

Pisces is a watery sign and their constitution is very watery. "They are sensitive to a T, love to ride the waves of their feelings and feel really at home by the water," she says. As such, watermelon—one of the most water-dense foods—is a great choice for their garden. And it's delicious, healthy and super hydrating.