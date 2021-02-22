This Low-Carb, 3-Ingredient Snack from Trader Joe’s Looks Incredible

It has 8 carbs per serving, 12 grams of protein and doesn’t even need to be cooked!

Low-carb eaters have a lot to love at Trader Joe's. (ICYMI, we compiled the brand's best low-carb foods and even designed a meal plan featuring a week of low-carb lunches using Trader Joe's products!)

Over the weekend, the supermarket's social media team gave us some major snack-spiration with a 3-ingredient snack idea featuring items you might normally save for a sandwich lunch.

The Trader Joe's crew members who posted this "recipe" on Instagram suggested it as a swap for taco night, but we consider it more like a dairy-free substitute for plain ol' string cheese.

To make the speedy snack, start with four Trader Joe's Jicama Wraps (which the TJ's team reminds us are made from "a tuberous root with a texture like a cross between a water chestnut and an apple. Its flavor is mild—like a radish, minus the spiciness."). Roll each of those wraps into a spiral, similar to how you might roll a taquito. Take 2 ounces of Trader Joe's Uncured Black Forest Ham (or your favorite deli meat), cut each piece of ham in half and wrap one portion around each wrap. Serve with 1 teaspoon of Trader Joe's Whole Grain Dijon Mustard (or any mustard you have handy) on the side for dunking.

The whole four-stick serving has just 105 calories, 8 grams of carbs and 12 grams of protein. We're planning to stock up on a couple 12-wrap packs of the jicama rounds to try variations on the theme, including: