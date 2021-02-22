Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Why use fancy tools or pricey sprays when you can use items you likely already own?

This TikTok Oven-Cleaning Hack Uses 3 Ingredients You Probably Already Have in Your Kitchen

After seeing such an overwhelming response to our TikTok stainless steel-cleaning hack last week, it's pretty clear the EatingWell community is ready for spring cleaning season. (side note: how great does it feel to see spring on the horizon?!)

So we're back with another brilliant cleaning trick from one of our new go-to sources for inspiration related to recipes (from quad quesadillas to baked feta pasta 🤤), home, style and dancing: TikTok.

@gia_gabrielle took to her page to share a quick, easy and affordable strategy to clean one of the most-used appliances in the kitchen.

"I'm going to show you guys how to get the inside of your oven spotless using three ingredients you most likely already have in your kitchen," Gabrielle says to kick off the TikTok video that has received more than 214,000 likes.

Here's what you'll need:

The oven-cleaning hack is as easy as one, two, three: In a bowl, mix ½ cup of baking soda, ½ cup Dawn and ½ cup white vinegar. Thanks to the baking soda reacting with the acidic vinegar, the solution will bubble up. Once it does, use a spoon or spatula to stir and form a paste.

"Wipe the entire inside of your oven with the paste. Let it sit 2 to 3 hours, wipe down with a Brillo pad ($15.99 for 20, Amazon.com) and it comes out spotless," Gabrielle says.