This Fresh Twist on the Baked Feta Trend will Have You Dreaming of Spring

Who would have thought to use strawberries in this fun new take on the viral baked feta pasta.

It's safe to say that TikTok food trends are here to stay and the latest to go viral is the baked feta pasta with cherry tomatoes. Basically, this tasty recipe combines a block of feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, garlic, salt and pepper together in a baking dish, which then gets roasted to create a cheesy sauce for your pasta of choice. It's easy, comforting and only takes 25 minutes to make, so we're not shocked that this dish went viral. As the trend continues to pop we're seeing different takes, like this Spanakopita-inspired version from Erin @spinachandbacon and the newest combo that ditches cherry tomatoes and swaps in—wait for it—strawberries!

While #bakedfeta continues taking on many different versions (just check the hashtag on Instagram if you don't believe us) this strawberry-feta take by Yumna Jawad at @feelgoodfoodie stopped us dead in our tracks. It's definitely not the most common combination but we think it looks seriously delicious!

How to Make Baked Feta and Strawberry Pasta

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine 1 pint of halved strawberries with olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper in a baking dish. Add an 8-oz. block of feta to the center of the baking dish and top with and an additional drizzle of olive oil. Cook for 35 minutes. Remove from oven and stir in fresh basil and cooked red lentil pasta Enjoy!