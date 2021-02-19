Cocktail Bombs Are the Warm-Weather Cousin to the Cocoa Bomb—and We Can’t Get Enough
Bloody Marys, mojitos, mimosas and more made easy!
If neither hot chocolate nor tea are your jam, or if you're in the mood for a cold drink that's the bomb, too, a new product line has arrived just in time for you—and for spring.
First came hot cocoa bombs, of course, quite possibly the buzziest beverage trend to hit TikTok in late 2020. Then glittery tea bombs burst onto the scene. Now, thanks to Chloé Di Leo, My Drink Bombs exist.
Inspired by the bath bombs Di Leo's 12-year-old daughter adored and the Pop Rocks her son snacked on, she created fizzy drink bombs initially for the under-21 crowd, which she called "Bombsquad For Kids." Including flavors like Punch Berry, Watermelon and Sour Apple, Di Leo hoped these bombs would inspire kids to drink more sparkling water.
Soon after, Di Leo dreamed up a rendition that would work as a mixer for quick-fix cocktails, and called this branch of the brand "Mixologi." To create them, she tapped a chemist to master the process of dehydrating cocktail mixer ingredients (including dried fruits, cane sugar, dry fruits, bitters and edible flowers). To make the bomb "go off," you just add the bomb to sparkling water or another carbonated drink, pour in liquor or sparkling wine and stir. Oh yes, and sip!
My Drink Bombs come in more than 30 varieties, including Piña Colada, Spicy Margarita, and Sangria, and some even come with garnishes, such as edible gold or mint leaves. While we're big fans of ordering to-go cocktails from local restaurants and bars (if state rules allow) to support them during the pandemic, we think these eye-catching orbs could be super fun to add to a DIY cocktail at home!