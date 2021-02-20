ThePrep: 5-Ingredient Dinners for a Stress-Free Week

These flavorful dinners use five ingredients (not including basics like salt, pepper and oil) and prove that you don't need much to make a great meal.

If next week is anything like this one, at least I'll be prepared for the craziness! It's not like anything major happened—I was just busy and things like housework and dinner got pushed by the wayside. A (somewhat) tidy house and a plan for dinner helps me feel more in control of the chaos, so I'll do a bit of cleaning and let these easy dinners do the rest. These flavorful dinners use five ingredients (not including basics like salt, pepper and oil) and prove that you don't need much to make a great meal.

Your Meal Plan

We kick off this week of 5-ingredient dinners with the easy Cabbage Roll Chicken Enchiladas. In this recipe, all you do is combine chicken (I like buying a rotisserie bird to keep things simple), cheese, refried beans and enchilada sauce together in a bowl and then tuck the mixture into cabbage leaves—yum! Those flavorful ready-to-use ingredients really help to add deliciousness to these dinners while keeping the ingredient count low. You'll see the same in Tuesday's Curried Butternut Squash Soup with Crispy Halloumi, which combines boxed butternut squash soup with curry powder and halloumi cheese to create a cozy, craveworthy meal.

And then there's Friday's Bacon and Avocado Topped Baked Potato. You could stuff a potato with just about anything and it'd be delicious! Here it gets paired with cheese, bacon, salsa and avocado for an easy and delicious end to the week.

Thursday: Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms over cooked egg noodles

Big Batch Breakfast

I'm in a bit of a breakfast rut and need something tasty to get me out of it—and these cozy Morning Glory Muffins seem just right. These muffins get their sweetness from carrots, apples, raisins and just a little sugar. Plus there's a deliciously nutty crunch from the walnuts (or pecans) on top.

Get the Recipe: Morning Glory Muffins

Treat Yourself

There's no particular reason that I'm wanting an Espresso Martini, other than the fact that it just looks delicious! And it feels like something fun to whip up for date night at home. The nice part is you don't need an espresso machine to make this—just brew yourself a strong cup of coffee to use instead.