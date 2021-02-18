This Mini Cast-Iron Skillet Has Made Cooking for Myself Way More Exciting

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This probably goes without saying, but since I've been working from home I've been cooking a lot more meals (and eating by myself … womp womp). I used to think that meant subjecting myself to a sad desk salad or cold-cut sandwich, but I've recently rediscovered the joy of taking a lunch break and making a healthy meal I actually enjoy. One benefit of working from home is that I can take a little bit more time to prep something special, and there's one thing that's upgraded my solo cooking game: Smithey's No. 6 Skillet.

Smithey No. 6 Skillet $80 SHOP IT Smithey

This 6-inch cast-iron skillet is the perfect size for cooking for one person. It's ideal for frying an egg, toasting nuts for a salad, or making a personal pizza (2-ingredient pizza dough is my jam!). This cast-iron skillet allows me to add variety to my breakfast and make a different type of baked oatmeal each morning. Ditto for when I'm craving dessert, but don't want a huge pan of brownies sitting around tempting me all week. I just make a single-serve skillet brownie, cookie or fruity crumble.

I love that this cast-iron skillet is preseasoned, scratch-resistant and safe to use on the stovetop or in the oven. Plus, it's absolutely stunning—it's a beautiful, rich, polished copper color that looks antique in the best possible way. And to make cooking and storage easy, it has pour spouts on the sides and hanging holes.