These $15 Eye Patches Are Perfect for Soothing Puffy Eyes

With everything that's going on in the world, prioritizing self care has never felt so important. At times, it can seem easier said than done, but even the littlest thing can help bring your stress levels down a few notches. Lately, my newest self-care obsession are these relaxing under-eye patches that help with puffiness and fine lines and come in a pack of six for just $15.

Patchology Current Mood Eye Get Trio (Pack of 6) $15 SHOP IT Ulta.com

Patchology's Current Mood Eye Gel Trio offers three different tea-infused aromatherapy eye patches, made from a silky gel material, to fit whatever mood you're in. The "Perk Up" gels pair green tea, bergamot and white mulberry scents together to deliver an energizing boost. (Research shows green tea can help reduce eye wrinkles.) The "Happy Place" gels combine rose, hibiscus and lotus flower for an uplifting aroma and the "Down Time" gels deliver a mix of calendula, lavender and evening primrose for a calming, zen-like experience. I can vouch that all three smell amazing and feel super soothing on tired eyes.

I often use these eye gels at night after I've washed my face and it's amazing how relaxing they are. The coolness of the gels and the lovely scents feel especially good after a long day of looking at screens. And I've found as I use these gels, I'm more inclined to open a book or a magazine (rather than play on my phone or watch TV) as to not mess up the relaxing vibes.

Recently, I've also started using these eye gels in the mornings, too. I'll pop them on and sit on the couch with a cup of tea and either watch the news or read more from my book. It's a really nice way to start the day before logging on for work.

You can wear these eye gels two ways—with the thicker end at the outer corner of your eyes to target fine lines, or with the thicker end at the inner corner of your eye to target under-eye puffiness (like in the below picture). While they won't make all your wrinkles disappear (they're not magic!), these cooling, hydrating patches feel fantastic and will have you have you feeling more relaxed in as little as 10 minutes