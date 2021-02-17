5 Simple Things That Bring Ina Garten Happiness Every Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

5 Things That Make Ina Garten Happy

Listening to Music

Enjoying a Good Snack

For Ina, there's nothing better than "good cheese." When she reaches for a snack, she'll opt for "a piece of Cheddar with an apple and some salty Marcona almonds." We love this healthy and delicious pairing because it packs a protein boost and is the perfect combination of salty, sweet and savory flavors. Try a similar snack with our Pears & Brie Cheese.

Watching a Movie

Garten is a fan of movies, especially Nancy Meyers, and she enjoys Meyers's film Something's Gotta Give. The movie, which stars Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, even includes a scene shot in a market, which was inspired by Garten's old store. Garten's love for film also includes Alfred Hitchcock's Dial M for Murder, which she says is "a perfect movie—every single frame."

Using Her Fireplace

There's nothing better than "the smoky smell that comes from building a fire," says Garten. And on days when it's cold and rainy, Garten loves to light a fire in the barn where she works because "it makes me feel better." Don't have a fireplace? A firepit, like this one from Amazon (buy it: $80) will bring you cozy, Ina-approved vibes all year long.

Having Fresh Flowers