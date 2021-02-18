The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Straws for Every Type of Drink

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Protecting the environment and cutting back on waste is always a good move—especially when you can find easy and cheap ways to do so. A great place to start is by swapping your plastic straws for eco-friendly straws that are made from more sustainable materials such as bamboo, glass, silicone and stainless steel.

These reusable and eco-friendly straws are super easy to clean (whether by hand or in the dishwasher), and they're also pretty cute! So, you can feel great sipping on your iced coffee or sparkling water knowing you're helping the environment.

Here are a few great eco-friendly straws to buy online, all for affordable prices.

FinalStraw's Biggie Straw

These flexible, collapsable straws are supersized, so they're perfect for thick liquids like smoothies, bubble tea and more. The straw also comes with a little carrying case and cleaning kit, so you'll be ready to start sipping ASAP.

Public Goods Bamboo Straws

Bamboo is a naturally antimicrobial, durable and sustainable alternative to plastic, and these eco-friendly straws are chic. Kelly Jones, M.S., RD, CSSD, LDN, says, "Bamboo itself is a sustainable crop. It's a bonus when products are made of it exclusively and therefore are biodegradable too." This set comes with a cleaning brush and has varying widths so you can choose what's best for different beverages.

Public Goods Bamboo Straws, 6-Count $5.00 SHOP IT Public Goods

Net Zero Company 4-Pack Stainless-Steel Straws with Cleaning Brush—Bent and Straight

This combo pack has four eco-friendly straws total, all made from stainless steel, but with two bent and two straight so you have variety when sipping. Plus, there's a cleaning brush to make it simple to wash and reuse and really get into all those hard-to-reach places to make the straws germ-free and sparkling clean. "Their packaging and shipping materials are biodegradable and a contribution from each order goes toward planting trees," says Jones.

4 Pack Stainless Steel Straws with Cleaning Brush - Bent and Straight $8.99 SHOP IT Net Zero Co.

Sephora Hydrate! Reusable Glass Straw Set

Jones says, "There aren't as many glass straws on the market, but this colorful set of eco-friendly straws, along with a cleaning brush and storage pouch from Sephora caught my eye." If you're looking for something eco-friendly but also stylish, these may be the best bet for you. Bonus: They're half-off right now!

Hydrate! Reusable Glass Straw Set $5.00 SHOP IT Sephora

Hiware 12-Pack Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws with Case

"These colorful silicone and BPA-free straws are perfect for kids and toddlers due to their soft, durable and non-teeth-chipping material, and they are big enough for your tumbler," says Ilyse Schapiro M.S., RD, CDN. Plus, they're safe to put in the dishwasher for easy cleanup!

12 Pcs Reusable Silicone Straws with Case $6.99 ( $12.00 save 42% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Hummingbird Clear Bent Glass Straws

Clear glass straws make the perfect finishing touch for a modern and chic cup of iced coffee or another beverage. "Each Hummingbird straw is handmade by glass artists that use BPA- and lead-free glassware. And just like your Pyrex containers, these nontoxic straws are nearly indestructible and resist breaking, which makes them durable and safe to drink from in any situation," says Schapiro.