Reese Witherspoon Is Starting a Cooking Show—Here’s Everything We Know

Reese Witherspoon sure knows how to make life more enjoyable. After enjoying her upbeat workout playlist, cozy slow-cooker soups and fizzy cocktails, we're dreaming of a post-pandemic invitation to hang out at Reese's house. But until then, we'll settle for a virtual invite to join her Instagram book club and cook right from the pages of Reese's favorite reads.

Reese's Book Club just partnered with KitchenAid to launch #EatTheBook, an Instagram video series that takes you "beyond the pages of your favorite #ReesesBookClub picks," according to the Instagram post.

Hosted by actress and singer Christina Milian, each episode will feature authors, chefs and mixologists who will create meals and drinks inspired by Reese's Book Club picks. The first four books on deck? The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory, From Scratch by Tembi Locke, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and The Jetsetters by Amanda Ward.

If you haven't yet read these incredible books, snag them before February 18 when the cooking show officially launches: