This Farmers' Market Bag Has Divided Pockets to Protect Your Produce
Say goodbye to squished berries and stained bags.
I love the farmers' market. Though the pandemic has changed the way my local market operates (we're on a pre-order model now), I look forward to grabbing fresh produce almost every weekend. My only annoyance? When I throw everything into an oversized tote bag I end up tossing my potatoes on top of my berries and making a mess.
This is obviously not an ideal situation—especially since farmers' market produce can be pricey and I don't want to have to toss a single precious berry—so I started looking for alternatives to help me get organized. I found this adorable tote with multiple pockets to keep my produce separate, whether I'm at the farmers' market or grocery store. And it's under $16!
The cotton bag also has several things to feel good about. First, it's made by underserved communities in rural India and proceeds from this bag go towards improving their economy and living conditions. The bag is also eco-friendly since it's reusable and helps replace single-use plastic—plus it is 100% biodegradable, according to the company.
Since the bag is a neutral canvas color and a great size (it's 22" x 16"), you can use it for just about anything: toting veggies around at the farmers' market, making a grocery store run, taking wine to a friend's house (yep, bottles fit in the individual pouches) or even as a beach bag!
There are two pouch options to choose from: four deep pouches with inner cotton lining on the base of the bag (buy it: $16 on Etsy), or six deep pouches without lining (buy it: $14 on Etsy). Either way, you can rest easy knowing that your fresh-cut flowers or delicate berries are safely tucked away.
