How to Boost Your Energy in 2 Minutes, According to a Celebrity Fitness Trainer

We are all spending more time at home and, for many of us, that means working from home (or teaching kids who are schooling at home, too). Zoom meetings and back-to-back tasks can leave us feeling drained, even if we have been sitting all day. It can be hard to put limits on screen time and find time to be physically active, which can zap us of our energy.

Luckily, there are easy ways to boost your energy naturally, even if you only have two minutes. We talked with Jessica Schatz, master pilates instructor and creator of The Core Expert. Check out her website, app and follow her on Instagram at @jessicaschatz for more of her exercises and tips. Schatz also specializes in yoga, mediation and health and wellness coaching, and has clients ranging from celebrities like Ashley Olsen and athletes on the Lakers to people of all ages and ability levels. She shared with us her favorite ways to boost her energy and mood even on the busiest of days.

Schatz says boosting your energy is all about getting up and getting moving. "We are in a situation right now where we need to be on our screens so much and it can do a number on your eyes, body, shoulders, neck and brain. It's easy to get trapped in that. So it's really about taking five minutes to break that Zoom fatigue and elevate your energy," says Schatz. She shared this super easy sequence that only takes a few minutes. Simply put on a song (or start singing your favorite song) and work through the following exercises:

20 jumping jacks (or knee taps)

20 push ups (on your toes, knees or against the wall)

20 bicycle crunches

30 second plank

20 jumping jacks

Rest 30 seconds between sets and do three rounds of the exercises. It should take about the whole length of a song, or two short songs. You will be feeling alert, energized and ready for whatever the rest of your day holds, no equipment required.

Schatz is a firm believer in adapting your movement to meet your ability level. "Everybody can do something, even if you are in a chair and circle your shoulders or take a few deep breaths," Schatz adds. If you have 30 minutes to go for a walk outdoors, that's great. But there are plenty of quick and simple ways to get in movement.

There are ample health benefits to getting up to move regularly, beyond just the physical benefits. "We are hardwired to lean into what's not working, it's called the negativity bias. However, there's a concept called neuroplasticity that explains that we can change and influence the way our brains work through our habits," Schatz states. "The more we do things that make us feel good, the more we want to do those things." In short, the more we move, the better we will feel and the more we will want to take breaks to get moving.