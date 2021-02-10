Costco Is Selling Huge Citrus Trees for Just $25.99

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With many parts of the country firmly in a "Polar Vortex" weather pattern at the moment, we can't help but look forward to spring. So we're packing our menu full of arugula, beets, carrots and other spring produce picks and keeping our eyes out for any signs of the warmer season on the way.

Our moods got even sunnier when @costcohotfinds clued us in about an amazing deal at select locations of the warehouse store right now. Costco is selling 3 ½-gallon pots of Lisbon Lemon, Mandarin, Red Grapefruit and Moro Blood Orange for just $25.99 each.

Some commenters chimed in to note that their local Costco marked them at $69, while others found similar fruit plants available for as low as $15 to $18. So take the price and availability with a grain of salt (oh great, now we're craving palomas…) and call your store to check for specifics before making a special trip.

If you're lucky enough to score one, take note that these beauties do require some TLC. But it's well worth it for a consistent supply of fresh citrus, we think! Check out your growing zone, and if you don't live in an area that's consistently about 55° F, you might want to keep your new investment in its pot and place it in a sunny corner of your home.

Otherwise, if you're hoping to transplant, plant your citrus tree in a part of your yard that receives max sun (at least 6 hours per day) for the best, most prolific harvest. And take note of these pro tips from the University of California Division of Natural Resources and the Master Gardeners of Ventura County to care for your new botanical main squeeze:

If the roots appear to be tangled or growing together in circles, score them a bit with a knife to untangle before planting.

Dig a hole for planting that's a little more shallow than the root ball itself and about twice as wide as the root ball. This allows the upper surface of the root ball to sit just above the ground soil so it can absorb water well.

No need to top things off with a special planting mix; just fill the hole with regular native soil (like the kind you just dug up from the ground), and leave no air pockets surrounding the roots.

Apply mulch or compost around the surface of the tree once it's planted.

Immediately after planting, water the roots.

Water often so the root ball doesn't dry out. Try a finger test to check for moisture.

If you come up shy at your area Costco or don't have a membership, we spotted some similar and beautiful options available online:

2-Quart Pot Meyer Lemon Tree ($69.99, michiganbulb.com)

18- to 24-Inch Lemon or Lime Citrus Trees ($60, Food52.com)

2- to 3-Foot Brighter Blooms Blood Orange Trees ($79.99, amazon.com)