If You Get Regular Headaches or Migraines—You Need to Try This $10 Freezable Eye Mask

With over 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this eye mask delivers cooling pain relief, especially if you get tension headaches or migraines that start in your forehead area.

Headaches and especially migraines are the worst. Sometimes they can be remedied with an over the counter medicine, but the ones that persist even after that are such a pain. Maybe they're dull enough—yet still uncomfortable—that you can power through or perhaps they get to the painful point where there's nothing left to do but lie in the dark with your eyes closed and an ice pack (which can get annoying to hold) or cold washcloth on your head (which can make a wet mess). Instead, I reach for this $10 freezable face mask that I can secure on my head quickly and easily for pain relief.

Freezable/Heatable Gel Eye Mask $9.55 SHOP IT Amazon

This mask has almost 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.com, which praises its ability to help make uncomfortable headaches more manageable, and how soothing it feels on tired, puffy eyes. So, even if you don't suffer from headaches or migraines, this is a great addition to your self care-routine to help you say goodbye to sleepy-looking eyes.

The mask is filled with gel beads which conform to the contours of your face, much better than a stiff ice pack. And the velcro straps mean you can adjust the fit to what's most comfortable. It's recommended that the mask be stored in the refrigerator, so it's always chilled right when you need it, or it can be put in the freezer for up to an hour if you need something colder. When you feel your next headache coming on, toss this mask in the freezer, so it's ready when things get intense.

I personally suffer from tension headaches and migraines, where the pain starts at the inner corner of my eyebrows and then grows from there, and this mask is really great at targeting that pain. If the pain moves to the back of my head, I just swing the cold mask around and secure the velcro straps across my forehead.

You can also heat the mask if you're wanting a more relaxing, rather than refreshing experience. The warmth is nice at nighttime, when you're trying to calm down before going to sleep. Microwave the mask for no more than 20 seconds and test the temperature with your fingers before placing on the more fragile skin around your eyes. To clean the mask, simply hand wash it under warm water.

Yes, there are some foods and strategies you can try that may help fight off or lessen the severity of headaches, but when you're deep in a headache or migraine, you need some instant relief, and this mask delivers. Plus, you it kinda makes you look like a super hero when you have it on—even if you're not feeling like one at the moment.

If you're looking for something with more coverage, you can get a full-sized version of this mask that fits over your whole face.