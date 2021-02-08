Trader Joe's Is Selling Essential Oil Blends to Help You Zen Out for Under $10

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Quick: What comes to mind first when we say, "Trader Joe's"? Perhaps your favorite dark chocolate peanut butter cups that always greet you at the check-out stations, or maybe budget-friendly wine or potentially the surprising selection of florals and plants.

But in the past year especially, Trader Joe's has been trying to grow their beauty aisle to become an even larger source of self-care goodies (see: the $2 hydrating face sheet mask, the lovely lemon sugar cookie scented candles and the ultra-refreshing watermelon overnight mask).

The latest rolled onto shelves just in time for Galentine's and Valentine's Day weekend so you can treat yourself or the one you love: Mood Odyssey Essential Oil Roller Blends. The limited-time-only $9.99 pack includes four, 10-milliliter roller bottles of pure, additive-free essential oils along with high-quality jojoba oil as the neutral "carrier" oil to make it safe to apply directly on your wrists, temples or chest.

Choose your own self-care odyssey based on your mood.

Bliss Blend: Bitter orange peel, sweet orange peel, bergamot, blood orange and sandalwood oils

Bitter orange peel, sweet orange peel, bergamot, blood orange and sandalwood oils Relax Blend: Peppermint, lavender, rosemary and balsam oils

Peppermint, lavender, rosemary and balsam oils Awake Blend: Eucalyptus, litsea cubeba and ravensara oil (the latter two are evergreens)

Eucalyptus, litsea cubeba and ravensara oil (the latter two are evergreens) Sleep Blend: Lavender, rosemary, frankincense, sweet orange peel, bitter orange peel, petitgrain and bergamot oils

@traderjoesobsessed tried a kit after buying one at her Monstrose, California supermarket and says, "I love the sleep and relax fragrance the most [because] I'm a huge lavender and peppermint fan! The awake blend was just ok for me but my daughters loved it! This would make a great Valentine's gift!"

For the uninitiated, essential oils are basically super-concentrated extracts of some plant material, like a seed, stem, root, herb or flower. It contains the "essence" of the particular plant part listed on the label. Essential oils can be inhaled (you may be familiar with essential oil diffusers like INNOGEAR; $17.99, Amazon.com that mist them around the room) or mixed with a carrier oil and applied topically to skin. Through aromatherapy, the scents in the essential oils are picked up by receptors in our noses. And the theory behind the mood link is that these aromas make their way through the nervous system from the olfactory system (which is involved in our sense of smell) to our limbic system (which impacts emotions), University of Minnesota experts explain.

Few large-scale human studies have proven essential oils can improve health or prevent or cure any disease, but the Mayo Clinic reports that the aromatherapy aspect may be beneficial in terms of a mood boost, for stress relief or to improve sleep quality.