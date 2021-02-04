Chipotle Just Shared Their Fresh Tomato Salsa Recipe and We Will Be Making It ASAP

I could spend hours scrolling through (and drooling over) food videos on TikTok. Whether it's a creamy baked feta and cherry tomato pasta or a cheesy quesadilla, food videos on TikTok are an endless source of recipe inspiration. And one brand that I love watching is Chipotle, who just shared a recipe that I can't wait to try for myself.

In the video, Chipotle demonstrates how to make their fresh tomato salsa, which requires only seven ingredients—including salt! To make, simply chop the tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño and cilantro before mixing together with salt, lemon and lime juice. It really is that simple!

Of course, it wouldn't be a TikTok video without a little humor, and Chipotle accompanies the instructions with captions that are all too relatable. Like when they're chopping the red onions, they're "trying so hard not to cry" and when they're cutting the jalapeños it's because "we all need a little bit of spice in our life [right now]." My favorite quip though comes when they say "If you don't like cilantro that's on you. [Just kidding] we know it's a gene thing." (Read more about why cilantro may taste like soap.)