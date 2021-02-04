Corn "Ribs" Are the Viral Trend That'll Make You Want to Eat Your Veggies

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every day there seems to be a new TikTok hack piquing our interest. Charcuterie wraps, honey mustard dressing, baked feta, what's next? Well, it turns out that corn ribs are the next drool-worthy app that looks too good (and too easy!) to be true. At EatingWell, we love a good plant-based swap for a traditionally meat-forward recipe, so this is right up our alley. Here's how to make the trend at home.

Arguably, the most difficult part of this recipe is cutting the actual corn. The video suggests avoiding hacking at your knife with a rolling pin (yikes) because it looks super dangerous and apparently didn't work. Instead, cut the corn so the top and bottom are flat. Using a sharp knife (like this one from Williams Sonoma), cut down the middle of the cob so it is in two equal halves. Then, cut those halves into quarters. You now have your vegetarian "ribs".

Next, add olive oil and your desired spices in a bowl. Whisk together and brush on your "ribs". This person air fried their ribs at 400F for 20 minutes, but assured that you could bake or fry them if you don't have an air fryer. The ribs are slightly curved and the kernels are cooked and tender when the ribs are done.