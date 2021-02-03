Charcuterie Sticks Are Our Favorite Fun Bite-Size Treat

There are endless ways to enjoy and get creative with traditional charcuterie. From a charcuterie bouquet to a charcuterie Airstream, the appetizer can be easily adapted to fun and flavorful variations. But the best bite-size option is a charcuterie stick. Charcuterie sticks take the traditional board and shrink it down to a toothpick, which makes it easy to serve at a socially distanced gathering.