The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products for a Sparkling Home

Tidying your home is great (and can actually improve your health), but using high-quality, eco-friendly cleaning products can take your cleaning game to the next level. They can also help you save money, reduce waste and protect the environment over time.

These eco-friendly cleaning products are great because they are free of harsh chemicals, but still work hard to keep your home sparkling. Bonus: Many products on this list come in reusable, recyclable or refillable packaging to reduce unnecessary waste. Here is a roundup of the best eco-friendly cleaning products to choose from.

Best Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent

"The first natural cleaning products I used over a decade ago were from Seventh Generation and I still haven't switched from their natural laundry detergent," says Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN. It's made with plant-based ingredients, its packaging is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and you can buy it at most grocery stores, Whole Foods and Target.

Seventh Generation Concentrated Laundry Detergent $12.98 SHOP IT Amazon

Glass Spray Bottles

While this isn't really a "product," these glass spray bottles will help you cut back on plastic waste (especially if you're making your own cleaning products at home). These ones from Amazon are reusable, come in a pack of two and include handy labels so you don't mix up your different cleaning products.

Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles with Labels (2 Pack) $19.98 ( $24.98 save 20% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Blueland Hand Soap Starter Set

Blueland has just about every cleaning product you can imagine, but in addition to being made of natural ingredients, their mission is to reduce plastic waste by offering refillable cleaning solutions.

Jones says, "We switched to Blueland last year and couldn't be happier with the refillable glass soap dispensers, heavy duty plastic cleaning spray containers and even their compact dishwasher tabs." Plus, you wind up saving money with their concentrate tabs (bonus!), and all packaging can be recycled or composted.

Hand Soap Starter Set $16 SHOP IT Blueland

Branch Basics Basic Starter Kit

Branch Basics offers a unique plant- and mineral-based cleaning concentrate that can be used for every area of your home (think: windows, laundry and more). It's free of harmful chemicals and fragrances, so it's perfect for those who are sensitive to smells. When you're out of product, simply order another refill from their website and add to your existing bottles.

Branch Basics Starter Set $59 SHOP IT Branch Basics

Earthworm Drainer Cleaner

This natural drain cleaner relies on powerful enzymes to get rid of clogs. Because it's free of harsh chemicals, it's safe to use around kids and pets.

Earthworm Drain Cleaner $19.49 SHOP IT Amazon

Casabella Reusable Microfiber Cloths

Cleaning your home with paper towels produces lots of unnecessary waste (not to mention, it's expensive!). These microfiber cloths can be washed in the laundry and reused hundreds of times. They can also be used wet or dry for a variety of cleaning applications, and are gentle enough that they won't scratch delicate surfaces.

Casabella Infuse All Purpose Microfiber Cloths - 2pk $4.99 SHOP IT Target

Mrs. Meyers Lemon Verbena Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner

Mrs. Meyers cleaning products were created based on the idea that household products should smell lovely, work well and still be safe for families and the environment. Mrs. Meyers' bottles are made of at least 25% of post-consumer recycled plastic and all of their products are recyclable.

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner, Lemon Verbena, 16 fl oz, 3 ct $11.64 SHOP IT Amazon

Common Good Dish Soap

Common Good's household products are made with plant-based ingredients and scented with 100% pure essential oils. Ilyse Schapiro M.S., RD, CDN says, "By offering recyclable bottles and refillable packaging, these surface cleaners, hand soaps and linen detergents are saving the environment one product at a time." Plus, you can replenish your cleaning supplies with their refill pouches when you run out.

Common Good - Dish Soap $14.85 SHOP IT Amazon

CleanWell Disinfecting Wipes

Forgo bleach and other harsh chemicals for these plant-based wipes that use thymol as a disinfectant. They smell herbaceous (like thyme) and fresh, but are tough on germs. They're even approved to kill the COVID-19 virus by the EPA.

CleanWell Disinfecting Wipes $9.87 SHOP IT Amazon

Ecos Stain and Odor Remover

Ecos has been leading the way in eco-friendly cleaning products for more than 50 years. This cleaning brand creates authentic, natural and affordable products that are safe for people, pets and the planet. "Ecos facilities run on 100% renewable energy and support water neutral manufacturers, making this company sustainable from the inside out," says Schapiro. Plus, this stain and odor remover comes in a lemon scent to keep your fabric and clothes smelling fresh.