This New TikTok Trend for Baked Feta and Cherry Tomato Pasta May Be the Tastiest One Yet

From the Dalgona whipped coffee trend to the various takes on the quesadilla wrap hack, TikTok has provided some pretty cool trends this year! The newest trend—and maybe the tastiest one yet—is this recipe for baked feta with cherry tomatoes. It's super easy to make and literally looks SO good, plus you can pair it with just about anything—think pasta, shrimp, chicken, baguette slices and more!

There are a growing number of videos for #bakedfeta on TikTok and Instagram alike—all of which point out that the groceries stores in Finland ran out of feta cheese because of this recipe—like this one from Yumna Jawad at @feelgoodfoodie.

It uses just 6 ingredients (not counting basics we all have in our kitchen, like salt, pepper and olive oil) and is ready in just 35 minutes—which is perfect for busy weeknights. Bonus: It all comes together in one pan (read: fewer dishes to wash!), and with over 15 million views on TikTok it's a fun and easy trend to try for yourself.

How to Make Baked Feta and Cherry Tomato Pasta

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine 1 pint of cherry tomatoes with olive oil, pepper and a pinch of salt in a baking dish. Add the block of feta to the center of the baking dish and top with additional olive oil and crushed red pepper, if desired, and cook for 35 minutes. Remove from oven and stir in fresh basil, fresh garlic and cooked pasta (or cooked shrimp, chicken or simply scoop up with baguette slices). Enjoy!

Yumna also came up with a stovetop version of this recipe, which she suggests is a quicker way of making this viral meal. It only takes 10 minutes versus the 35 minutes in the oven, making it even more of a weeknight dinner winner.

But it doesn't stop there! Yumna and others have started to do delicious riffs on this easy meal, substituting goat cheese in for the feta and adding honey and pesto in place of garlic and basil, or skipping the tomatoes and using mushrooms, onions and spinach, like in this video by @cookingwithayeh. YUM!

To help make this comforting dinner a little healthier, use whole-wheat pasta or a higher-fiber bean-based pasta (like Banza), add extra veggies in whenever you have the chance and because feta cheese is already salty enough, we would suggest adding just a little extra salt—like a pinch—or skipping it altogether, especially if you're watching your sodium intake.