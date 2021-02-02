Forget Flowers, You Can Now Send Your Valentine a Fancy Lobster Tail Bouquet
Perfect for Valentine's Day, or just be-claws. 🦞
About 11 months into this global pandemic, we've lived through nearly every holiday being COVID-19ed—except for Valentine's Day. Chances are, your celebrations will look and feel different this year, but that doesn't mean they still can't be special and memorable!
Whether you shared a surf and turf dinner with your sweetie out on the town or enjoyed a luscious lobster dinner at home, we have the ultimate gift that you and your partner can crack into together: The First-Ever Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet Kit.
Each bouquet DIY kit comes with four 5- to 6-ounce lobster tails harvested from water surrounding Maine, and proceeds help support the fishery's families. The tails come frozen and with all the goodies needed to make the seafood showy, including skewers, wax paper, a burlap wrap and a Valentine tag.
Come February 13, thaw the tails overnight in the refrigerator, then on the actual holiday, stick a skewer through each tail lengthwise to keep them from curling up. Drop them into a big pot of salted, boiling water, cook for 4 to 6 minutes. Leave the skewers in, lay the tails flat and wrap the skewer ends in a rubber band. Arrange into a bouquet shape, wrap in the wax paper and burlap, then add a bow with ribbon and the sweet tag. So lovely!
If meat is what you crave, you could add or opt for a charcuterie bouquet instead, or dress up these tails in our favorite gourmet way: Lobster-Topped Tenderloin with Parmesan Brussels Sprouts. Pair with a bottle of wine and a healthy chocolate dessert and your Valentine will think you're a total catch. (Couldn't resist!) Chances are, you won't want to commemorate the holiday any other way in the future.