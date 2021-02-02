This flexitarian diet meal plan for a week of mostly plant-based recipes

In this flexitarian meal plan, we map out a week of mostly plant-based vegetarian recipes while still offering the flexibility to enjoy meat or seafood once or twice a week. The flexitarian diet is basically a non-diet approach to eating more plant-based meals. Some people structure this by following a vegetarian diet at home but eat meat when at a friends for dinner or anytime someone else is cooking. Others eat mainly vegetarian but eat meat once or twice a week or once or twice a month. However you follow it, the main goal of the flexitarian diet is to eat more vegetarian meals.

Whatever your motivation may be, there are some clear benefits to eating more plants. People who eat more plant-based meals tend to have better blood pressure, lower risk of diabetes reach their fiber goals and have healthier weights. Speaking of weight - we set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which is a calorie level most people will lose weight following, plus included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs.

What is a Flexitarian Diet Plan?

The flexitarian diet is a bit hard to define because, well, it's a flexible plan. The flexitarian diet—a combination of the words flexible and vegetarian—is a diet that includes mainly plant-based vegetarian meals but it doesn't cut out meat entirely. How you want to structure it is completely up to you. Some people might eat meat twice a week while other are almost completely vegetarian with the except of a rare meat-focused meal. Either way, the flexitarian diet helps you enjoy some serious health benefits of eating more plant-based meals, without the restrictions of a completely vegetarian or vegan plan.

What to Eat on a Flexitarian Diet Plan:

Legumes, beans and lentils

Tofu

Edamame

Seitan

Tempeh

Nuts and seeds

Peanut butter, almond butter and other nut butters

Yogurt, kefir and other dairy items

Dairy alternatives like almond or oat milk

Eggs

Whole grains (quinoa, oats, wheat bread etc.)

Fruits

Vegetables

Limited amounts of meat, seafood and poultry

See More: Flexitarian Diet Plan Recipes

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Day 1

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/7866119/rheumatoid-arthritis-diet-plan/greek-salmon-bowl-jpeg/

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (125 calories)

2/3 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (420 calories)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (484 calories)

1 serving Greek Salmon Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 72 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,207 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the apple at lunch and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack.

Day 2

Image zoom https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2019/08/27135314/vegan-pad-thai-with-tofu.jpg

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (268 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1 medium orange

Lunch (425 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (125 calories)

2/3 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Dinner (401 calories)

1 serving Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 68 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,236 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, add 1 large pear to lunch and increase to 1 cup yogurt and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at P.M. snack.

Day 3

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/7882092/clean-eating-meal-plan-for-beginners/attachment/7882118/

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (425 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (504 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

1/2 an avocado, sliced

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 55 g protein, 146 g carbohydrates, 44 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,241 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the avocado at dinner.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 large pear to lunch.

Day 4

Image zoom https://static.onecms.io/wp-content/uploads/sites/44/2019/06/27131910/vegan-moroccan-lettuce-wraps-960.jpg

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (425 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (252 calories)

1 medium apple

1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Dinner (399 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 60 g protein, 165 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,140 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack.

Day 5

Breakfast (255 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (425 calories)

1 serving Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (421 calories)

1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 64 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,307 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack.

Day 6

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/gallery/7833134/5-step-chicken-dinner-recipes/20-minute-creamy-italian-chicken-skillet/ | Credit: Jason Donnelly

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (334 calories)

1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (326 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Dinner (425 calories)

1 serving 20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 67 g protein, 200 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,216 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the orange at lunch and omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast and add 45 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.

Day 7

\

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/gallery/7742586/recipes-with-frozen-corn/mexican-stuffed-portobello-mushrooms/

Breakfast (272 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese

1 medium banana

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup raspberries

Lunch (334 calories)

1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup

1 medium orange

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (503 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 72 g protein, 150 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,555 mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.