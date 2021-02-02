Flexitarian Meal Plan
This flexitarian diet meal plan for a week of mostly plant-based recipes
In this flexitarian meal plan, we map out a week of mostly plant-based vegetarian recipes while still offering the flexibility to enjoy meat or seafood once or twice a week. The flexitarian diet is basically a non-diet approach to eating more plant-based meals. Some people structure this by following a vegetarian diet at home but eat meat when at a friends for dinner or anytime someone else is cooking. Others eat mainly vegetarian but eat meat once or twice a week or once or twice a month. However you follow it, the main goal of the flexitarian diet is to eat more vegetarian meals.
Whatever your motivation may be, there are some clear benefits to eating more plants. People who eat more plant-based meals tend to have better blood pressure, lower risk of diabetes reach their fiber goals and have healthier weights. Speaking of weight - we set this plan at 1,500 calories a day, which is a calorie level most people will lose weight following, plus included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day, depending on your calorie needs.
See More: 3-Day Flexitarian Diabetes Meal Plan
What is a Flexitarian Diet Plan?
The flexitarian diet is a bit hard to define because, well, it's a flexible plan. The flexitarian diet—a combination of the words flexible and vegetarian—is a diet that includes mainly plant-based vegetarian meals but it doesn't cut out meat entirely. How you want to structure it is completely up to you. Some people might eat meat twice a week while other are almost completely vegetarian with the except of a rare meat-focused meal. Either way, the flexitarian diet helps you enjoy some serious health benefits of eating more plant-based meals, without the restrictions of a completely vegetarian or vegan plan.
What to Eat on a Flexitarian Diet Plan:
- Legumes, beans and lentils
- Tofu
- Edamame
- Seitan
- Tempeh
- Nuts and seeds
- Peanut butter, almond butter and other nut butters
- Yogurt, kefir and other dairy items
- Dairy alternatives like almond or oat milk
- Eggs
- Whole grains (quinoa, oats, wheat bread etc.)
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Limited amounts of meat, seafood and poultry
See More: Flexitarian Diet Plan Recipes
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese to have for breakfast throughout the week.
- Prepare Meal-Prep Vegan Moroccan Lettuce Wraps to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (255 calories)
A.M. Snack (125 calories)
- 2/3 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup raspberries
Lunch (420 calories)
- 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
- 1 medium apple
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (484 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salmon Bowl
Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 72 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,207 mg sodium
Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the apple at lunch and change the P.M. snack to 1 clementine.
Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack.
Day 2
Breakfast (272 calories)
A.M. Snack (268 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 medium orange
Lunch (425 calories)
P.M. Snack (125 calories)
- 2/3 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup raspberries
Dinner (401 calories)
- 1 serving Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu
Daily Totals: 1,491 calories, 68 g protein, 170 g carbohydrates, 33 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,236 mg sodium
Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, add 1 large pear to lunch and increase to 1 cup yogurt and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at P.M. snack.
Day 3
Breakfast (272 calories)
A.M. Snack (95 calories)
- 1 medium apple
Lunch (425 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (504 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame
- 1/2 an avocado, sliced
Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 55 g protein, 146 g carbohydrates, 44 g fiber, 86 g fat, 1,241 mg sodium
Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit the avocado at dinner.
Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 large pear to lunch.
Day 4
Breakfast (255 calories)
A.M. Snack (182 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup raspberries
Lunch (425 calories)
P.M. Snack (252 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
Dinner (399 calories)
Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 60 g protein, 165 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,140 mg sodium
Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.
Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack.
Day 5
Breakfast (255 calories)
A.M. Snack (182 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup raspberries
Lunch (425 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (421 calories)
- 1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Citrus Vinaigrette
Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup to have for lunch on Days 6 & 7.
Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 64 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 40 g fiber, 75 g fat, 1,307 mg sodium
Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.
Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 whole-wheat English muffin with 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack.
Day 6
Breakfast (272 calories)
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (334 calories)
- 1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup
- 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (326 calories)
- 1 medium apple
- 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter
Dinner (425 calories)
- 1 serving 20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet
- 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
Daily Totals: 1,488 calories, 67 g protein, 200 g carbohydrates, 36 g fiber, 49 g fat, 1,216 mg sodium
Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the orange at lunch and omit the peanut butter at the P.M. snack.
Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast and add 45 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack.
Day 7
\
Breakfast (272 calories)
A.M. Snack (182 calories)
- 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup raspberries
Lunch (334 calories)
- 1 serving Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup
- 1 medium orange
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (503 calories)
- 1 serving Mexican Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
- 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad
Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 72 g protein, 150 g carbohydrates, 39 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,555 mg sodium
Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 medium orange.
Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to breakfast, add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack and add 1 large pear plus increase to 1/3 cup almonds at P.M. snack.