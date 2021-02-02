Ree Drummond's Carrot Fries with Ketchupy Ranch Are Perfect for the Super Bowl

From subs to pizza to pigs in a blanket, many of the most popular game day snacks are big on carbs and cured meat.

We'll cheer for (and happily chow down on) those foods as a treat on special occasions, which we count the Super Bowl to be. But to balance out the splurges, we often find ourselves rushing for any and all sources of vegetables on Super Bowl Sunday. Crudités and hummus? Don't even try to run interference as we make our way to that platter.

But fan can not survive on cold veggies and cold cut sandwiches alone, so we were delighted to intercept a savvy and spicy veggie idea from one of our favorite sources of app inspiration: Ree Drummond.

This is clearly not her first rodeo when it comes to game day grub...

On the "Tuesday Night Lights" episode of The Pioneer Woman that aired on the Food Network last weekend, Drummond shared several ideas inspired by her quarterback sons and game days, including Cheesesteak Paninis and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

To DIY the 30-minute snack, slice peeled carrots into equal-sized sticks. In a large bowl, combine those sticks with olive oil, black pepper, garlic powder, kosher salt, and minced fresh thyme. Toss to evenly coat the carrots, evenly spread in a single layer on a large baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, tossing the carrots halfway through to cook all sides evenly. Psst...we bet these would also be amazing cooked in an air fryer!

As the fries bake, all that's left to do is mix equal parts ketchup and ranch dressing in a bowl for dunking.