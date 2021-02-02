Why You Don't Need Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, According to a Dietitian

Wouldn't it be nice if all our health problems could be solved by eating some gummy candy—oops I mean gummy vitamins? That's what it seems like you'd be doing by picking up a bottle of apple cider vinegar gummies. I'm seeing them everywhere these days, from Aldi to Amazon, Instagram to the drugstore. I wanted to dive a little deeper into the supposed benefits of apple cider vinegar gummies to see if they're worth buying. Here's what I think.

First of all, there are some benefits to apple cider vinegar (ACV). It's not a miracle liquid, but some studies have linked apple cider vinegar to better blood sugar and cholesterol (read more about the science behind those benefits). There's also a little bit of truth to the rumors that ACV, might be beneficial for weight loss—but again, the evidence is limited. There's also a difference between using apple cider as part of a salad dressing (hence getting some fiber and nutrient-filled vegetables) and drinking it or eating it as part of a gummy vitamin.

I've always tried to stress that using ACV as an ingredient is great. Sauces, soups, salad dressings, marinades and more can be brightened up with a little acid, like apple cider vinegar. I've never found the evidence around ACV to be compelling enough to take a shot with it (and if you do down vinegar shots, your dentist probably won't be happy), so I also don't see the need to pop a cider gummy vitamin.

red, yellow and orange gummy vitamins pouring out of a glass jar on a white wooden background Credit: NelliSyr / Getty Images

The problem I see with apple cider vinegar gummies is that you're taking something that may be a little bit healthy, and then adding sugar to it and making it more expensive to buy? Hmm. The math doesn't add up there to me. Supplements also aren't regulated by the FDA, so you can't really be sure what you're getting (here's more about taking supplements). Whereas when you buy apple cider vinegar, it's not only cheaper, but you'll know how much you're getting everytime you add some to your diet.

Some of the purported claims of ACV gummies is that they can help your digestion and energy levels. If you're looking to improve your digestion, you're probably better off eating more fiber (sometimes digestive issues do not benefit from more fiber, so if you're experiencing IBS symptoms or GI distress chat with your doc). If you want more energy, you're better off just eating some food. Vitamin B12 is linked with energy, and found in some ACV gummies, but unless you're deficient in B12, you won't see energy improvements. (Learn more about vitamin B12 and energy.)

I'd rather see you save you money than buy ACV gummies, but you also don't need to be doing shots of apple cider vinegar in the name of health. Add some to recipes that call for vinegar and stick to the basics like eating more fruits and vegetables, drinking water, moving your body and getting some sleep (try these 5 small healthy habits with a big impact).