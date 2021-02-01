Show Your Love with a Delicious Charcuterie Bouquet

People are loving charcuterie lately. Over the holidays, charcuterie houses were the welcome savory alternative to traditional gingerbread. Individual "jarcuterie" creations have become the adorable go-to of socially distanced gatherings. Hoping to bring the tasty trend into Valentine's Day? Look no further. Make a charcuterie bouquet this holiday for a satisfying gift. The flowers won't be missed.

What You Need to Make a Charcuterie Bouquet

Charcuterie bouquets are super simple to make yourself—and making your own instead of buying one allows you to get creative and save some money. All you need to make a charcuterie bouquet are the following ingredients:

Charcuterie meats (salami, capicola, pepperoni, etc.)

2-3 different cheeses

Olives, cornichons, pickled vegetables

Pretzel rods, crackers or breadsticks

Fresh herbs (rosemary, parsley, sage)

Long bamboo skewers

Ribbon or twine

Parchment paper

A “vase” to hold the bouquet (stemless wine glass, small jar, small bowl, mug, etc.)

How to Make a Charcuterie Bouquet

To assemble your bouquet, gently thread your desired foods onto skewers and layer within your vase. Cut cheese into cubes or slices. Stack olives, cornichons and any pickled vegetables together. Fold pepperoni, salami and other meats and layer onto skewers. If you want to go the extra mile, check out this tutorial on making charcuterie "roses." Surround the skewers with stalks of fresh herbs and breadsticks. Fan out and stagger different foods to create a visually appealing charcuterie cluster.

To lighten up your bouquet, try adding veggie sticks like carrots and celery, or stack a skewer with cherry tomatoes. You can even make it plant-based if you opt to put hummus in the bottom of the vase and skip the meats—note that a jar or bowl works best for this method.

Regardless of how you assemble your bouquet, the foods in the charcuterie bouquet should not be kept at room temperature for more than two hours, so create some space to save this edible gift in the fridge until you are ready to give it. To keep everything looking and tasting fresh, make your bouquet only a few days in advance of gifting it—better yet, make it the day-of.