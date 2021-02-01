I Will Be Using This $15 Insulated Container for Soups All Winter Long

There is nothing more cozy than a hot meal on a cold winter day. Living in the Northeast, I find joy in watching the snow fall while enjoying a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast or soup for lunch. However, the colder the day, the harder it is to keep your food warm once it's served (especially if you are not eating it immediately). Whether you are headed back to the office, sending it to school with your child or just bringing it to your home office, the Bentgo Bowl will help keep soup, oatmeal, casserole and more warm for a satisfying meal.

Bentgo Bowl $14.99 SHOP IT Amazon

The Bentgo Bowl contains an insulated bowl, screw-on top and compartment for reusable utensils that extend to full length. The top is leak-proof, so you can store anything from oatmeal to soup without worrying about a mess. The Bentgo Bowl was especially designed to keep food warm for up to four hours, while being easy to hold with one hand so you can enjoy your meal wherever you are. On top of all of that, it is only $14.99 on Amazon right now.