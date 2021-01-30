ThePrep: Mediterranean Comfort Food Dinners

You get the best of both worlds with this week of healthy Mediterranean-inspired comfort foods.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Who says you can't eat healthy and enjoy the comfort foods you crave? Definitely not me because these Mediterranean inspired comfort food recipes prove that you can have the best of both worlds. This week of healthy dinners incorporates the principles of the Mediterranean diet, with veggies, whole grains, healthy fats and lean protein, in a cozy, comforting form—think soup, pasta, burgers and casseroles!

Your Meal Plan

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/252543/hearty-minestrone/attachment/7840828/

Soup is one of my favorite ways to up my veggie count in the winter. I'm not often in the mood for salads when it's 13℉ outside but I'm always in the mood for soup! This week we have two soups— the satisfying Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup on Sunday and the veggie-packed Hearty Minestrone (pictured above) on Thursday.

There's also pasta—which is my second favorite comfort food—with the lemony Quick Shrimp Scampi on Monday and the Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo on Wednesday. If you want to skip the slow-cooker, you can still make this yummy chicken and orzo recipe with our oven/stovetop version, which is ready in 40 minutes. Friday's flavorful Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce get stuffed inside a warm pita with creamy lemon-feta sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions, to close out this week of delicious comfort food dinners. Plus, they can be cooked in the oven, if you'd prefer not to pull out the grill.

Monday: Quick Shrimp Scampi over whole-wheat spaghetti (or zucchini noodles)

Get the Printable Shopping List Here!

Big Batch Snack

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/article/7866871/spices-that-can-help-with-digestion/peanut-butter-energy-balls/

My snacks last week consisted of leftover buffalo chicken dip that we made for Sunday football, plus cheese and crackers and while I'm not mad about either, I do need to prep something a little more balanced for this week. These Peanut Butter Energy Balls are a quick and easy go-to snack that still delivers a little sweetness on top of all those healthy whole grains and nut butter.

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

Image zoom https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/266944/pomegranate-citrus-fizz/attachment/7846256/

I've been re-watching old episodes of travel shows lately and they have me missing warm weather! Especially because it's been extra cold here in Vermont. So I'm in the mood for a fruity, fizzy cocktail that I can sip on as I pretend it's warmer than it is—and this fresh Pomegranate-Citrus Fizz sounds just perfect.