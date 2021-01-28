10 Starbucks Drinks That Have Less Than 10 Grams of Sugar

Starbucks is known for their over-the-top coffee and tea drinks. Though these beverages are a tasty treat every once in a while, some of them can contain over 60 grams of sugar in a grande size! For those who are worried about added sugar, either for general health or because they have a medical condition like diabetes, ordering these beverages can easily skyrocket your sugar levels.

Often the most delicious and tempting drinks on the café menus are the ones with the highest levels of added sugars. But we all know that while yummy is the upside, the downside is dealing with the energy crash that can come after consuming a super sweet beverage. Not to mention, consuming too much sugar can be detrimental to our overall health, contributing to unwanted weight gain and over time increasing your risk of chronic diseases.

Starbucks recognizes that just because someone wants to be mindful about sugar doesn't mean they want to be limited to just black coffee or unsweetened tea and has made sure that their menu includes many wonderful options that are all between 0 and 10 grams of total sugar. Starbucks doesn't provide added sugar counts on their menu, so some of the sugar in these drinks may naturally come from milk, but much of it is added sugar from sweeteners and syrups. The recommended daily intake for added sugar per the American Heart Association is 24 grams (about 6 teaspoons) for women and 36 grams (about 9 teaspoons) for men. (Learn more about how many grams of sugar you should have per day.)

starbucks storefront Credit: Getty / DeFodi Images

Here are our top ten of the low- and no-sugar options you can enjoy at your local Starbucks.

10 Low-Sugar Starbucks Drinks

This flavored cold brew is a brand new offering this season, and will only be available for a limited time, so don't sleep on your chance to taste this coffee that is lightly sweetened with honey and topped off with almond milk.

This drink, made with half fresh-brewed coffee and half steamed milk, is a great option for those who want a lower-sugar brew. There's no added sugar in this misto, the sugar here is coming from milk, which also gives you some protein, vitamins and minerals.

Healthful and delicious green tea is blended with lemon verbena, lemongrass and a hint of spearmint for a bright, refreshing, citrusy beverage—and there's not a hint of sugar to be found.

If you tend to avoid chai because most of them have a ton of sugar, here is the one for you. This is a bold, distinctive black tea infused with warm clove, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger notes. This differs from their chai tea latte, which is made from a sweetened tea and has over 40 grams of sugar in a grande. If you love a chai latte indulgence, add some grande steamed soy milk to your tea for only about 9 grams of sugar.

Not limited to the hot beverages, this iced refresher is made of espresso shots topped with water to produce a light layer of crema, then served simply over ice. It's extra-smooth, subtly naturally sweet and nuanced, with no added sugar. You can add a splash of half and half for about 2 grams of sugar.

Want a caffeine-free drink? Try this combination of peach, candied pineapple, chamomile blossoms, lemon verbena and rose hips in an herbal tea that needs no added sweetness to satisfy, and promises no jitters.

The classic Starbucks cappuccino with whole milk only has 9 grams of sugar. You can add sugar-free vanilla or sugar-free cinnamon dolce syrup for no added sugar (though they do contain artificial sweeteners).

Want to choose your own adventure? You can get your coffee with two pumps of flavored syrup for only 10 grams of sugar. Choose from vanilla, hazelnut, peppermint, toffee nut or any other flavor offered by your local Starbucks.

If you love to DIY, try a build your own Mocha! Order a grande cappuccino made with soy milk and add one pump of mocha sauce for a drink with only 10 grams of sugar.