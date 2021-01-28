Reese Witherspoon Made a Slow-Cooker Lentil Soup That We Can’t Wait to Try

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A bowl of soup is one of our favorite comfort foods, especially when it's cold outside. Not only will it keep you warm, but it's also an easy way to incorporate lots of vegetables into your meal. And that's exactly what Reese Witherspoon did when she made a slow-cooker lentil soup.

In a video shared to Instagram, Witherspoon walked through her soup-making process, which started with her knocking an onion off the counter (celebrities, they're just like us!). First, she sautéed carrots, onion and celery together (also known as a mirepoix), which is a great flavor base for soups. Then, she rinsed her green lentils (an important step to sift out any debris) before adding them to her slow cooker with some vegetable stock, tomato paste and spices. (Witherspoon used dried lentils from Whole Foods, buy them: Amazon, $3).

And speaking of her slow cooker, Witherspoon was very excited to make the "first soup" in her brand-new All-Clad Gourmet Slow Cooker (buy it: Williams Sonoma, $250). After she loaded her ingredients into the slow cooker, Witherspoon admitted "I also decided to add a little bit of sausage, so who knows man? I'm just going off recipe...so we'll see how it turns out."

