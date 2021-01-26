The 5 Best Costco Wines under $15, According to Experts

Starting at just $10.49, these sips taste far richer than their price tag might lead you to believe.

When you think of Costco, you probably picture bulk packages of toilet paper (... especially after the spring of 2020), perhaps the food court snacks or maybe the $4.99 rotisserie chicken.

But we're firm believers that you shouldn't snooze on the wine selection at the warehouse store. In addition to dozens of Costco exclusives, their drink aisle is home to wine brands sold elsewhere for about 10% to 20% more, on average. In fact, no wine sold at Costco is marked up more than 14% above what they paid for it—compare that to other wine retailers that often tack on as much as 50%, according to The New York Times.

Like the overall offerings at Costco, however, the wine selection can be overwhelming. So we asked Raquel Royers, a Napa, California-based wine blogger at Watch Me Sip, and Jon McDaniel, a sommelier and the founder of Second City Soil in Chicago who was named one of Food & Wine's 2018 Sommeliers of the Year, to give us a tour of their favorites that ring up for $14.99 or less per bottle.

Get that corkscrew and those glasses ready … moderate drinking may help you live longer, and these great grapes will help your budget live long and prosper, too.

*Note: Prices may vary based on your local market, and the offerings change frequently. To inquire about current availability and price, call your area Costco.

Best Wines at Costco under $15

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc

Price: $13.99

With crisp citrus elements, an enticing herbaceous quality and a refreshing finish, this white is a great find. "I am obsessed with New Zealand sauvignon blancs, and this is one of my favorites. Made by the Rose family, one of the first producers to plant grapes in Marlborough, this is a zippy, citrusy, sipper that has notes of pico de gallo, grapefruit and sea salt," McDaniel says. Try it with oysters or crab, or to sip on solo and pretend like it's summer any day of the year.

Gérard Bertrand Cote de Roses Rosé

Price: $11.59

Speaking of warm days, this rosé from the Languedoc-Roussillon growing region in France is one of Royers' go-to bottles to pop on a spring or summer night. "Costco has the best price—it's usually more expensive at other stores. The crowd-pleasing flavors of tart cherry, strawberry and watermelon are refreshing and crisp, and the bottle is absolutely gorgeous," she says. Flip it upside-down to see a rose flower shape engraved into the glass on the bottom, and if desired, you can save the glass cork to preserve other wine bottles once you finish this one.

Château de Berne 'Romance' Rosé

Price: $14.99

McDaniels' top pick for a rosé is this affordable option from Provence, France. "The first time I saw this wine in Costco, I was really excited that it was at a great price and it was so close in proximity to that famous Costco rotisserie chicken," he says. He adds that this wine has notes of "juicy red berries and a great finish of chopped herbs and Provençal lavender." It pairs beautifully with a roasted chicken or any empty glass, McDaniels adds.

Ferrari-Carano Fumé Blanc

Price: $10.49

Fumé blanc, a synonym for sauvignon blanc, earns high marks from Royers. From Sonoma County, California, it's the most affordable on this list. "It's bright, high in acid and thirst-quenching. It offers notes of citrus, tropical fruit and melon, and the light mineralities dance on the palate, making this wine go down way too easy," she admits. "It tastes much more expensive than it costs."

Dry Creek Vineyard Heritage Vineyards Zinfandel

Price: $14.99