Trader Joe's Heart-Shaped Macarons Have Arrived Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Sure, a dozen roses or a box of chocolates is good. But did you know you could build one pretty epic Valentine's Day gift basket while you're shopping at Trader Joe's?

Starting near the entrance, score a showy orchid that will outlive any bouquet, then stroll into the produce section to snag some heart-shaped strawberries to dunk in melted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. Make your way to the beauty aisle for a Scented Candle or two to set the mood, grab a bottle of sommelier-approved sparkling wine to share and a few meats and cheeses for a charcuterie board selection you can snack on all night. All that's missing? The newest, Cupid-inspired addition to the Trader Joe's aisles: Heart-Shaped Macarons.

Spotted by @traderjoesobsessed at her Garden City, New York store, you'll find these almond meal and egg white cookie sandwiches in the freezer section next to the classic "A Dozen Macarons Variés" at select Trader Joe's locations. The easy-to-love Valentine's Day variation tastes like vanilla, raspberry and strawberry. And while it's not exactly a health food (the ingredient list is quite long, and for all the gluten-free eaters out there, these do contain wheat), they definitely make for a reasonable treat. Each two-macaron serving has 130 calories, 6 grams of fat, 2 grams of protein and 16 grams of carbs.

Each package comes with eight macarons, which inspired one Instagram commenter to admit, "BRB about to go buy 10 boxes." To which, we say, "We'll see you there!"