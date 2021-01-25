6 Dietitian-Approved Ready-To-Eat Breakfast Foods

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In an ideal world, we would all find time to make every meal from scratch day after day. But in the real world with busy schedules, that isn't always possible. However, convenient doesn't have to mean unhealthy. These healthy packaged foods are ready to grab and go so you have have a nutritious and filling breakfast in a pinch. It is the most important meal of the day, after all.

1. Over Easy Breakfast Bars

For breakfast in a bar, turn to Over Easy. These simple bars focus on just a few healthy whole-food ingredients like oats, fruit, nuts and egg whites. Each bar boasts nine grams of protein and six to seven grams of fiber, so you'll be energized for the day ahead. They come in three flavors, including Apple Cinnamon, Banana Nut and Peanut Butter. Having one with my coffee makes for the easiest morning ever.

2. Bear Naked Granola

Whether it's used as cereal or to top off a yogurt parfait, Bear Naked Granola is one of my go-to's for a filling, delicious breakfast. The flavors are endless, from Maple Pecan to Cocoa & Cashew Butter, but I am a fan of the simple, classic Fruit & Nut flavor. Their granola is packed with healthy nuts and oats, plus its sweetened with a mix of honey and dried fruit, so it's just-sweet-enough without going overboard on the added sugar. Just pour milk over a half cup serving for a healthy breakfast ready in seconds.

3. Chobani Greek Yogurt

I love Chobani's individual yogurt cups. They come in a variety of flavors that can be enjoyed on their own for a quick snack or breakfast. If I have more time (and groceries), I prefer to mix their plain yogurt with fresh or frozen fruit and granola (like the Beak Naked Granola above) for a well-rounded, satisfying breakfast. One six-ounce cup contains 80 calories, 14 grams of protein and 15% of your daily calcium needs.

4. Kodiak Breakfast Cups

From the company that brought you the beloved Kodiak Cakes comes Kodiak Cups for a delicious, ready-to-eat breakfast. They offer oatmeal cups, where all you need to do is stir in hot water or milk and they're ready in just three minutes. And they also offer flapjack cups and muffin cups which require a quick microwave before they're ready to eat.

These cups use ingredients like oats, milk and pea proteins, and fruits for a breakfast that is high in protein and fiber so you are ready for the day ahead. The oatmeal is my personal favorite, but they also have flapjack and muffin cups. Several flavors have some added sugar, usually about 14 to 18 grams, so these cups are better for busy times in a pinch rather than an everyday breakfast.

5. Frozen Breakfast Burritos

We have a variety of favorite healthy frozen breakfast burritos, but to me Evol products are in a league of their own. Their Uncured Bacon & Egg burrito has roasted potatoes, jalapenõs and Cheddar cheese for a flavorful savory breakfast you can pop in the microwave and enjoy in just a few minutes. Have a stash of these in your fridge for something satisfying on busy mornings.

6. Oats Overnight

You read that right, Oats Overnight, are oatmeal packs that helps make your A.M. meal a breeze. Just add milk to one of their delicious flavors, like Green Apple Cinnamon or Strawberries & Cream, let it sit in the fridge overnight and enjoy it for breakfast. Though they need to sit overnight in the fridge, they are so delicious and filling I couldn't leave them off of this list. Each pouch is packed with protein and fiber from whole food ingredients like chia seeds, oats and flax seeds. They are sweetened with dehydrated fruits and maple, so they are lower in added sugar (each pouch has five grams or fewer). My personal favorite is the Mocha Dream flavor, which boasts 90mg of caffeine per pouch.

