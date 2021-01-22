Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Soup's on! And we have the best one for your sign.

The Best Soup for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

There's nothing quite as comforting as a warm bowl of soup on a cold evening. And the great thing about soup is that you can make a big batch and either freeze it for later or reheat it throughout the week for easy meals.

Plus, soup packs in plenty of fiber, protein and healthy fat for a nutritious and tasty meal. And if you're looking to try a few new soups, you might as well go for a recipe that is picked just for your zodiac sign. Here's which soup you should try, according to Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology (buy it: $16.95 on Amazon).

Aries: Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

Aries' zodiac symbol is the ram, so soups and stews made with lamb are ideal choices for people born under this sun sign. "Fiery [Aries people] like it hot, so don't skimp on the spices," Alexander says. A Middle Eastern lamb Stew with cumin, coriander, cayenne and garlic fits the bill on both counts.

Get the recipe: Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

Taurus: Sweet and Sour Beef Cabbage Soup

People born under the sign of the bull are naturally drawn to cozy and rich beef dishes. "Many of you earthy folks are terrific cooks and like nothing better than sitting down to a delicious meal you've created yourself," she says, so put your skills to the test. This one is hearty enough to satisfy your appetite, and the addition of sweet honey and tangy cider vinegar kicks this soup up a notch.

Get the recipe: Sweet and Sour Beef Cabbage Soup

Gemini: Vegan Instant Pot Lentil Soup

Busy Geminis don't love to sit down and cook and extensive meal or go with overly-complex dishes. Alexander says, "This Vegan Instant Pot Lentil Soup is quick and easy to fix, plus it's full of healthy veggies." Radishes and balsamic vinegar give this classic soup just a little zing (perfect for complex and two-sided Gemini).

Get the recipe: Vegan Instant Pot Lentil Soup

Cancer: Moqueca (Seafood & Coconut Chowder)

The symbol for Cancer is the crab, so soups that feature shellfish are no-brainers. "Brazilian moqueca, a chowder with crabmeat, shrimp and coconut milk, is a rich and colorful treat that harmonizes with your zodiac sign," Alexander says. Plus, drupes (fleshy fruits with a single seed inside such as coconuts, peaches and avocados) are often associated with Cancer (known as "the mother" of the zodiac) because the seed nestles like a baby in the womb-shaped fruit, she adds.

Leo: Southwestern Vegetable Chicken Soup

Colorful Leos don't like anything tame or bland—including food. Alexander says, "Southwestern Vegetable and Chicken Soup has enough 'drama' to tempt your palate, seasoned with chili powder, smoky roasted poblano peppers, tangy lime and cilantro." On cold winter evenings, this spicy soup will evoke visions of the sunny Southwest.

Get the recipe: Southwestern Vegetable Chicken Soup

Virgo: Tuscan White Bean Soup

Known for their unpretentious tastes and health-conscious attitude, Virgos will enjoy a Tuscan white bean soup with vitamin-rich kale and tomatoes, plus fiber- and protein-rich white beans. "It's simple, inexpensive and nutritious—and delicious, too," she says.

Get the recipe: Tuscan White Bean Soup

Libra: Roasted Pumpkin-Apple Soup

"Astrologers consider apples to be ruled by Venus, the planet that also rules Libra," Alexander says. Apples add a touch of healthy sweetness to creamy vegetable soups, like this smooth pumpkin-apple soup. Bonus: This recipe has both sweet and savory elements, which provides that perfect balance Libras love.

Get the recipe: Roasted Pumpkin-Apple Soup

Scorpio: Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

Mushrooms are ruled by Pluto, the planet that also governs Scorpio, and people born under this zodiac sign can also be pretty intense. "So instead of using mild white mushrooms try more distinctive, flavorful varieties, such as porcini, cremini, portobello, or shiitake mushrooms," she says. This deep and savory soup combines all four!

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

Sagittarius: Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)

Globe-trotting Sagittarians have a taste for the exotic and love to try ingredients from various cultures. Alexander says, "A Moroccan Vegetable Soup known as chorba, made with either beef or lamb, pasta and plenty of veggies, will entice your adventurous appetite." Its orange color comes from turmeric, and orange is a color astrologers connect with Sagittarius.

Get the recipe: Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)

Capricorn: Spinach Goat Cheese Bisque

"Capricorn's symbol is the goat and spinach is ruled by Saturn, the planet that rules their zodiac sign, so creamy Spinach and Goat Cheese Bisque is the perfect soup," Alexander says. Get some fresh warm bread or crostini to dunk in. Yum!

Get the recipe: Spinach Goat Cheese Bisque

Aquarius: Korean Chicken Soup

Unconventional Aquarians are always game to try something different, especially if it's a little bit spicy. "This Korean Chicken Soup, seasoned with hot chili paste, soy sauce and fresh ginger, is nothing like ordinary chicken soup, and it's quick and easy to prepare—an added plus for busy Aquarians," she says.

Get the recipe: Korean Chicken Soup

Pisces: Salmon Chowder

Pisces' symbol is two fish swimming in opposite directions, so these water-sign people have a natural affinity with the sea, and seafood soups and chowders will appeal to them. Alexander says, "Instead of the usual cod or haddock chowder, try using salmon instead—it's not only rich with healthy omega-3s, but it's pretty too."