ThePrep: A Week of 20-Minute Dinners to Make Healthy Eating Easy

Whether you're trying to eat healthier or just want to get a tasty dinner on the table, this week of easy 20-minute meals will help.

If you're trying to eat healthier or just want to get dinner on the table, the most important thing to remember is to keep things simple. And this week of easy and delicious 20-minute meals delivers just that to help you feel your best and stress less!

Your Meal Plan

The Mexican Cabbage Soup on Sunday always amazes me with how quickly it comes together. It's packed with cabbage and gets a little kick of heat from poblano and chipotle peppers. Plus, it makes loads, which means leftovers turn into yummy weekday lunches.

Sunday: Mexican Cabbage Soup with cornbread

Monday: Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce over cooked orzo

Thursday: Easy Italian Wedding Soup (Go for frozen meatballs to keep this soup speedy.)

Big Batch Breakfast

It's been awhile since I last used my muffin tin, so I'm putting it to work this weekend to make a batch of these satisfying Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato. I love the addition of potatoes to these egg cups, which helps give them even more staying power.

Treat Yourself

Anytime I see the combination of fresh lemon juice and honey, I'm one happy lady. It's just the tastiest combo, whether it's in tea form or as a cocktail. Which is why I'm excited about this new Honey Lemon Drop cocktail. And the sugar-coated rim makes it feel extra special—and looks delicious!