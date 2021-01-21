This $10 Tool Will Change the Way You Clean Your Cast-Iron Skillet

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cast-iron pans and pots are some of the best-quality, longest-lasting cookware money can buy. But in order to keep them in peak condition, you need to know how to clean and take care of them. Lucky for us, there is one affordable tool that makes cleaning off even the most caked-on foods a breeze. Enter the Lodge Pan Scraper for all of your cast-iron cleaning needs. I use it every time I bust out my cast-iron pan, and it has quickly become my go-to cleaning tool.

These scrapers come in a pack of two that costs $11, and are made from durable polycarbonate (so they'll last as long as your pan). They're small and much easier to store than chain-link scrubbers, which are commonly used for cast-iron pans. Plus their curved edge allows them to scrape the corners and sides of any pot or pan to keep it clean and ready for its next use. Just make sure you let the pan cool down before you use them. As an added bonus, the scrapers are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.