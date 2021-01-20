The 10 Best Low-Carb Foods to Buy at Trader Joe's

With well-balanced nutrition, solid values and trendsetting flavor combos (remember the pre-cauliflower gnocchi days or a time before we could score everything bagel seasoning in its own bottle?!), Trader Joe's products take up a good portion of real estate on many EatingWell staffer's pantries and refrigerators.

While we'll never make a TJ's trip without swinging by the bread aisle for a mini baguette to add to our next charcuterie board or the freezer aisle for a box of macarons, we know many of our readers are curious about or just beginning a low-carb diet. So to add to our list of low-carb Trader Joe's snacks, here are 10 breakfast, lunch and dinner staples you can snag at Trader Joe's for filling, low-carb, quick-fix meals. No matter what eating plan you're following, these foods with 15 grams or fewer carbs per serving will fuel you through even the busiest days.

Best Trader Joe's Low-Carb Foods for Breakfast

11 grams of carbs per half-package serving

Get cracking and start your day with this Middle Eastern-inspired, semi-homemade meal that features tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and a few spices. Microwave the kit for 3 minutes, add a couple eggs, and nuke for 2 minutes more. Split it in half, dollop with plain Greek yogurt and you have a 6-minute mini meal—at about 250 calories—that will kick off your day on a satisfying note. Bonus: It's just $1.99 for a two-serving package.

11 grams of carbs for a quarter-quiche serving

Even with the pastry crust made with wheat flour, each slice of this ham and egg breakfast has just 200 calories and 11 grams of carbs. Try it with a side of lightly-dressed greens—yes, breakfast salad is a thing!—for an ooh-la-la, low-fuss brunch. Each four-serving package costs $5.49.

Best Trader Joe's Low-Carb Foods for Lunch

0 grams of carbs per 2-slice serving

Layer it inside lettuce leaves for an "un-wich," slice and serve over a big salad or try the TikTok trend of replacing bread with bell pepper halves for a low-carb lunch. Each 45-calorie serving delivers 10 grams of protein, and the only ingredients are turkey, water and a pinch of salt. Each 6-ounce package contains 3.5 servings and is just $4.99.

0 grams of carbs per 3-ounce pouch

Score a dose of omega-3 fatty acids and 22 grams of protein with each tuna salad-ready, 90-calorie pouch of unadulterated skipjack. Mix it with dressing and scoop up with celery sticks, carrots and cucumber slices, or try it any of the ways mentioned above for the turkey. At $1.99 per pouch, this lunch is an absolute bargain.

0 grams of carbs per cup

As a side or a soup-starter, this beef bone broth is made with all organic veggies and beef bones that have no antibiotics or added hormones. It's not the wellness magic bullet some claim, but bone broth is loaded with important nutrients and protein (each 40 calorie-cup has 10 grams of protein). Stir in some leftover meat and veggies to make it a meal. Each 20-ounce pouch costs $5.99.

Best Trader Joe's Low-Carb Staples for Dinner

15 grams of carbs per ⅙ crust

With a couple fewer grams of carbs than its cauliflower crust cousin, this veggie-based pizza base can be dressed up with your favorite sauces (pesto is a tasty, lower-carb option, and we're also wild about this buffalo chicken-inspired idea), veggies, proteins and cheeses. As-is, each slice has just 70 calories, and the recipe is simple, containing just broccoli, corn flour, potato starch, cornstarch, black kale, olive oil and salt. Each crust costs $4.29—way cheaper than delivery!

1 gram of carbs per sausage

Even if it's not grilling season, these sweet-smoky sausages will likely become a low-carb staple in your kitchen. The 110-calorie links deliver 12 grams of protein, and are a treat sliced and served on a bed of vegetable noodles and marinara sauce for a low-carb Mediterranean dinner or as part of a tray bake with veggies. Each 12-ounce package comes with five sausages and costs $5.99.

0 grams of carbs per 4-ounce serving

For Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas, chicken soups and stews, stir-fries and beyond, these chicken breast pieces cook in a flash and are almost all protein. Each 4-ounce portion will add a whopping 25 grams to your daily protein quota for just 130 calories. Plus, they're just $6.99 a pound.

7 grams of carbs per 8-ounce burger

As one of the crew members' top-rated plant-based protein products, these turkey burger taste-alikes feature pea protein, mushroom powder, nutritional yeast and more so they sizzle up with a flavor and texture that's quite similar to a ground poultry patty. Enjoy it any way you would a burger … we adore these 240-calorie Turkeyless Protein Patties tucked inside portobello mushroom "buns" for a low-carb dinner. A package comes with two burgers and costs $4.49.

8 grams of carbs per cup